Craig Gilroy recalled to starting line-up as Ulster eye Play-Off boost against Dragons

Winger Craig Gilroy has been handed the start for a fully-loaded Ulster side against the Dragons as they look to banish their European woes by closing in on a home Semi-Final berth in the United Rugby Championship.

Dan McFarland’s side are back in action for the first time since being knocked out of the Heineken Champions Cup by Leinster when they welcome the Welsh side to Ravenhill on Friday night (kick-off 7.35pm).

Gilroy is one of six changes to the team that lost at the Aviva Stadium, with John Cooney, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom Stewart, Sam Carter and Marcus Rea also drafted into the line-up.

The 32-year-old winger, who has not yet secured his future beyond the end of the season amidst a raft of re-signings for the province in recent weeks, is joined in the back three by Mike Lowry and Jacob Stockdale for the Dragons clash, with James Hume and Stuart McCloskey in the centre.

At half-back, Cooney rotates in for Nathan Doak and partners Billy Burns, while in the front row tighthead prop Tom O’Toole is the only survivor from the Leinster loss as O’Sullivan and top try scorer Stewart replace the unavailable pair of Rory Sutherland and Rob Herring.

Captain Alan O’Connor links up with Carter in the second row, while Rea is at openside flanker alongside David McCann and Duane Vermeulen, who round out the back row.

John Andrew, Andrew Warwick and Jeff Toomaga-Allen provide the front row ballast from the bench, with Kieran Treadwell and Nick Timoney a couple of very handy forwards replacements, too, while Doak, Stewart Moore and Ethan McIlroy cover the backs.

Ulster are already guaranteed their place in the URC Quarter-Finals, and they know that tie will be played in Belfast, but they need to overtake the second-placed DHL Stormers in the standings in order to gain home advantage for the last-four as well.

McFarland will be hoping either interprovincial foes Munster or Italian side Benetton do them a favour in Cape Town over the next two weeks, while he will also be confident his side can pick up full points against the Dragons on Friday and Edinburgh next weekend.

ULSTER

15. Mike Lowry; 14. Craig Gilroy, 13. James Hume, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Jacob Stockdale; 10. Billy Burns, 9. John Cooney; 1. Eric O’Sullivan, 2. Tom Stewart, 3. Tom O’Toole; 4. Alan O’Connor (captain), 5. Sam Carter; 6. David McCann, 7. Marcus Rea, 8. Duane Vermeulen.

Replacements: 16. John Andrew, 17. Andrew Warwick, 18. Jeff Toomaga-Allen, 19. Kieran Treadwell, 20. Nick Timoney, 21. Nathan Doak, 22. Stewart Moore, 23. Ethan McIlroy.

DRAGONS

15. Jordan Williams; 14. Rio Dyer, 13. Jared Rosser, 12. Max Clark, 11. Ashton Hewitt; 10. Angus O’Brien, 9. Rhodri Williams (captain); 1. Rhodri Jones, 2. Elliot Dee, 3. Leon Brown; 4. Ben Carter, 5. Matthew Screech; 6. George Nott, 7. Taine Basham, 8. Aaron Wainwright.

Replacements:16. Brodie Coghlan, 17. Josh Reynolds, 18. Lloyd Fairbrother, 19. Sean Lonsdale, 20. George Young, 21. Lewis Jones, 22. Will Reed, 23. Aneurin Owen.