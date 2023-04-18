Craig Gilroy to leave Ulster after 13 seasons at Ravenhill

Ulster’s double-centurion Craig Gilroy will look to continue his rugby career elsewhere next season.

The 32-year-old will depart the only professional team he has even known after 13 years and 211 appearances at Ravenhill.

Gilroy, who also won ten caps and scored five tries including a Six Nations hat-trick for Ireland, leaves the side having scored more tries for the province than any other player in the various iterations of what is now the URC.

Of course, ironically given that achievement, it is a score in Europe that will always live longest in the memory, his weaving run to cross the whitewash during an upset win over Munster in a Heineken Cup quarter-final 11 years ago one of Ulster’s greatest moments of the modern era.

Used sparingly of late, Gilroy has played only five times this season but did start last week’s win over the Dragons, noting afterwards how much it meant to him to get a run at home with the side for the first time since his daughter Madison was born on Christmas Day.

In a statement posted on his social media accounts, Gilroy admitted that the atmosphere at Ravenhill would be hard to replicate elsewhere as he continues his career abroad.

"I have so much to be thankful for and will treasure the many amazing memories created at this club,” he said. “As a young kid it was my dream to be a professional rugby player and to represent my home province.

"That dream became a reality not once but over 200 times.

"I have so many emotions looking back over the last 13 years. My whole adult life has been at Ulster and it’s hard to put it into words. I feel an immense sense of pride, I feel sad that it’s coming to an end but so (I’m) so incredibly happy that it happened.

"The journey is hopefully not over just yet as I hope to finish this current season strong and thereafter look to play my rugby abroad and experience another club and culture.”

Gilroy added his thanks for all those who helped him to achieve his dream of playing for Ulster.

"For my 13 seasons at Ulster Rugby, (there are) so many people to thank from staff to the players for their help, advice and expertise, and the friendships forged. To the fans, you have been amazing, thank you,

"Thank you especially to my parents and my siblings who supported me through everything from a young age and to my friends who enjoyed the journey with me. The euphoria of scoring a try at the Kingspan Stadium and the walk back to my wing hearing the crowd is something I will miss and be hard to replicate.

"To my partner Melissa, thank you for your unwavering support and for giving me the best gift in life and my proudest achievement in our daughter Madison – without you I could not continue this path in professional sport.

"For Madison to watch me play live and holding her on the pitch is something that I will cherish forever and, although she won’t remember it, I look forward to telling her in the future.

"I got to travel the world, play with and against many of my heroes and live out my dream at the club I call home...for that I will be forever grateful.”

Gilroy’s departure, coupled with Rob Lyttle confirming he too will leave last week, leaves Dan McFarland short of two wing options in his squad next year.

The only other player confirmed to be leaving Ravenhill so far is Jordi Murphy but imported trio Sam Carter, Jeff Toomaga Allen and Duane Vermeulen are all on deals that expire at the end of the campaign, as is former Irish international Ian Madigan.

Iain Henderson’s IRFU deal is also due to run out this summer but, despite interest from abroad, it is understood that the Ulster skipper is likely to remain at home as a valued member of Andy Farrell’s squad that will head to the World Cup in France later this year.