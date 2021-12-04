Dan McFarland blames wasteful performance as Ulster’s momentum stalls with Ospreys defeat

A disappointed Dan McFarland admitted his team didn't make enough of their opportunities when losing to Ospreys in Swansea on Saturday afternoon.

The northern province came into the game flying high after seeing off league leaders Leinster a week ago but fell 19-13 to the Welsh region despite taking an early 7-0 lead.

A penalty try with a quarter of an hour on the clock would be their only score of the game and they were restricted to just two John Cooney penalties for the remaining 65 minutes of the contest.

The losing bonus point brought back to Belfast will be of little consolation, especially when the visitors had multiple chances to nick a tight game late on.

Despite a malfunctioning set-piece, with their problems heightened by losing both hookers Bradley Roberts and the debutant Tom Stewart to injury, the game ended with McFarland knowing just one of those chances allowed to go begging would have made all the difference.

"The first 20 minutes, they came out firing as we thought they would," said McFarland of the opposition stung by heavy defeat to Connacht last time out.

"They were really aggressive in defence. We couldn't get any go-forward, couldn't get any gain-line going, at least not repeated (gain-line) so we couldn't get momentum.

"We built quite a lot of pressure, we created opportunities, but we didn't get the ball over the line. You can see that when you're away from home, you have to take those opportunities and if we had taken those opportunities then it might have been a different story. That would have given us a lift and it would have put a bit of a dampener on them. It didn't and so it became a bit of an arm wrestle.

"In the second-half we had our troubles around the scrum. Brad had gone off, Tom Stewart had got an injury to his foot that meant he couldn't push properly and we started giving penalties away at the scrum.

"Eventually Tom had to go off, Eric (O'Sullivan) came on, more penalties at the scrum. Obviously he can scrum at hooker but it's not his first position.

"Then in the last 15 minutes we had four chances to win the game and we didn't take any of them.

"We had opportunities to win the game but we didn't take them."

With a very different outcome, Ulster similarly struggled to turn a clear edge in possession into points against Leinster last week and overall they have now managed just four tries across their previous three games, two of which have ended in defeat.

"In order to have cutting edge you've got to have quick, front-foot ball," McFarland added. "You don't create cutting edge off just hoping

"We never created the momentum that would have allowed us to do that.

"They defended really well, very aggressively, they were hard on our ball.

"A lot of the time I thought their assist tackler didn't release which made it very difficult to create quick ball but, fair play to them, I'm not saying they were totally illegal and should have been penalised every time."

The defeat dropped Ulster to third in the United Rugby Championship table, four points behind leaders Leinster, with the start of the Champions Cup meaning their league campaign is now on hold until the visit of Connacht on Boxing Day.