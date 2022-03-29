Dan McFarland discusses ‘consequences’ of TMO debacle in Stormers defeat as Ulster boss hits out again at ‘big shame’

Ulster coach Dan McFarland believes the league standings can’t be a ‘true reflection’ of his side’s efforts after they were denied victory against Stormers last Saturday due to an officiating error.

The United Rugby Championship’s Head of Officials Tappe Henning yesterday confirmed Callum Reid’s late try, which was chalked off by the TMO, should have stood. The 77th minute decision ended Ulster’s seven-game winning streak.

Henne confirmed that, given the try was awarded on the field, proper procedure was not followed as conclusive evidence was needed to change the call.

Henning’s verdict does not, of course, change the result in the record books with Ulster now feeling they are three points shy going into a crucial run of the season.

Presently sat second in the table with four games remaining, the side have lost the buffer they held over a chasing pack headed by Munster and Glasgow in the bid for home advantage in the end-of-season play-offs.

“From our perspective, it is just a massive shame that the log for the rest of the season will not be a true reflection on how we have done,” stated McFarland.

“Given how competitive it is at the top of the table, from my perspective when I take a step back and look at it objectively that is a big shame.

“From my perspective as head coach and trying to support what we are doing here, I have to put that behind me and refocus on what we have to do this week.

“My job is to put in the referee’s report, my job is to follow up and find out what the consequences are and deal with all that side of things.

“The lads’ job and the coaches and support staff’s job is to refocus and get on with winning what is going to be an even bigger challenge this week.”

That challenge sees Ulster take on the Bulls in the altitude of Loftus Versfeld, where former star Marcell Coetzee is one of the hosts’ leading lights.

The abrasive back-rower left Belfast for Pretoria last spring after arriving at Ravenhill in 2016.

“They (the Bulls) are stacked, it is not just Marcell,” said McFarland.

“They have tremendous power athletes up front. They play a very physical game.

“I am looking forward to catching up with Marcell. We are all aware of what he is capable of doing on the pitch.

“He’ll come to see us in the hotel. We will have a coffee and a chat and see how he is getting on, which will be really nice to catch up.”

In terms of his own selections as we come into the business end of the campaign, McFarland admitted that there is a balance to be struck with so many key games coming thick and fast.

Covid postponements meant his side played more than originally planned during the Six Nations with this South African mini-tour far from ideally placed given that the Champions Cup resumes next weekend with Ulster away in Toulouse. With their return to league action seeing them welcome Munster and travel to Edinburgh, there is no let up.

“The bottom line is that given the series of games we have here, two in South African which are really tough, two games against last year’s European champions (Toulouse), followed by Munster and Edinburgh, the playing resources definitely have to be managed but, at the same time, games have to be won,” he said.

“It is a tricky business, a lot of selection is giving guys opportunity because we are at the thick end of the season; guys are fighting for places in these big games but, at the same time, it is about combinations and what combinations we think can win games.”

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that English referee Wayne Barnes will take charge of that first leg against Toulouse next weekend. Refereeing appointments for the second legs will be made known later.