Dan McFarland explains how Ulster ‘addressed’ Leicester collapse to tee up Clermont delight in Champions Cup opener

Leicester lesson learnt as province pick themselves off the floor to beat Clermont

When Ulster were last in European action, in last April’s Challenge Cup semi-final away to Leicester, they were agonisingly dumped out of the competition after an 11-point lead was frittered away in the second-half at Welford Road.

In the aftermath, it felt significant that Ulster’s leaders spoke of an inability to turn the tide when things began to go awry and bemoaned that they had been unable to take matters into their own hands to instigate a ‘Plan B’.

Fast forward eight months and in the Stade Marcel Michelin against Clermont again a promising position appeared to have been squandered – a 16-0 lead transformed into a 20-19 deficit.

While a loss in the Auvergne against old friend Jono Gibbes would not have had quite the same cataclysmic consequences as that against the Tigers, there’s little doubt Ulster would have spent the rest of their Champions Cup campaign counting the cost of those lost points.

Instead, this time they lifted themselves from the canvas. James Hume sparked them back into life with a brilliant break and, despite some confusion when it appeared a knock on had derailed the move, Nick Timoney alertly snaffled up the loose ball to score the game’s key try.

Indeed a mighty boot from John Cooney from inside his own half even made it look as if Clermont would be denied even the consolation of a losing bonus, although that proved not to be the case with former Munster man JJ Hanrahan hauling his side back within the required seven with the last action of the game.

That’ll hardly have soured the mood of Dan McFarland with this win over his immediate predecessor representing his first victory as a head coach on French soil. More significantly for a young side who appeared to struggle with the management of games at the very top level last season, winning after their second-half wobble felt a sizeable staging post.

"The game against Leicester was really disappointing,” McFarland reflected when asked if Saturday was the benefit of a lesson learnt. "We lost a game that we were in control of when we were playing well. We lost control of the tactical game when we came under pressure.

"That's something that we have addressed. We've talked about staying on an even keel through the ups and downs that happen at this level.

“We addressed the fact that Clermont would have purple patches, get momentum and we might be hanging on by our fingernails. It was very important that we hung on and didn't let go. I really felt that we did that and within those purple patches some of players made massive plays. When we needed those moments, we jumped in.”

Such is the relentless nature of this particular section of the club rugby calendar, the challenge now is to do it again six days later.

Already in this block of fixtures Ulster have secured an hugely significant away victory only to lose unexpectedly the next time out. They beat Leinster in Dublin for a first time since 2013 only two weeks ago before ceding all that hard-earned momentum with defeat to Ospreys.

In Champions Cup pool stages that consist of just four games, to undo all the good of this win on Friday night against a Northampton Saints side coming off a thumping by Racing 92 could derail a charge towards the knock-outs.

"Coming to play in a place like Clermont, winning or losing is an experience in and of itself,” said McFarland of what his side will take from their victory. “You take learning from it.

“The bonus of winning is that you can stake confidence on top of that learning. It's just a big flag to say 'I can do this.' That goes in their back pocket and then the key thing is to understand how they did and what it takes to go and do it.

“When you come to play a team like Clermont, or you go to Leinster, you have to perform at a high level.

“We didn't play our best rugby, we left a few tries behind us and our kicking game wasn't as accurate as it was in the third quarter, but every inch mattered and we came away with the win.”

Recent experience, of course, will leave them in little doubt about the size of the task to do it again.

"We've Northampton at home,” he acknowledged. “We've four games to try and book a place in the last 16.

"Northampton lost and they'll believe they underperformed for them. It's desperation stakes for them now. They're coming over knowing if they want to go through they have to win. We all know what that's like.

"We've a six-day turnaround, they'll have seven and we've got to have 100percent focus on what we have to do back at our home stadium.”

With Jack McGrath having made his long-awaited comeback against the Ospreys and followed up with another cameo in France, and their star recruit Duane Vermeulen getting a first 50 minutes under his belt on debut at the weekend, McFarland is edging towards being able to call upon all of his high-profile forwards in tandem.

While Jordi Murphy remains sidelined with a foot problem, influential skipper Iain Henderson was in training at the end of last week after the hamstring strain he picked up in the warm-up of Ireland’s win over Argentina last month.

Although wing Robert Baloucoune was swiftly ruled out with the shoulder problem picked up in the first-half, McFarland added that Henderson could yet feature this week.

"We have to see,” he said. “His rehab is coming well and we know what he's like as a healer. He's ridiculous.

“But in coming back from hamstring injuries, there are physical check-offs that if you don't tick them off you're not fit to play. It's as simple as that. We won't know that until later (in the) week.”