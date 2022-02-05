Dan McFarland hails Ulster’s ‘quality professionals’ Robert Baloucoune and Mike Lowry after downing Connacht

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland hailed the professionalism of Robert Baloucoune and Mike Lowry after the pair put their international disappointments behind them to star in their province's 32-12 bonus-point win over Connacht at Kingspan Stadium.

The back-line duo were with Andy Farrell's Ireland side in Portugal all week, only returning to Ulster on Thursday after it was confirmed neither would be in the match-day squad for the Six Nations opener against Wales in the Aviva Stadium.

Full-back Lowry was his usual livewire self and created the game's first try for Greg Jones while Baloucoune crossed the whitewash at the end of each half with his second effort securing the try-bonus with the clock in the red.

After helping their side to the top of the URC table, both were praised by their coach.

"They're class players," said McFarland. "They're really disappointed they're not in the Ireland 23.

"Michael has been one of the standout players in the Champions Cup and Rob in his last two games excelled.

"They demonstrated that class tonight.

"Do I think they should be involved? I'd love to see them playing but the competition is fierce on this island.

"They came down, they didn't train with us this week, we rested them yesterday, but they're quality professionals and they went out and did the business."

Baloucoune's tries, Ulster's third and fourth on the evening, were separated by a full 40 minutes with McFarland admitting the second-half had been a frustrating affair before the all-important final score with the clock well in the red.

"It was very pleasing, it looked like it wasn't going to come," he added.

"There was a combination of us not being able to get the ball over the line from two metres out and quality defence from Connacht.

"They were urgent, aggressive, often illegal and we didn't manage to get the ball over the line to put the game to bed earlier bonus-point wise

"But in the end that was a really good finish."

With this game a rescheduled fixture after their Boxing Day postponement, Ulster now have a down week before returning to action away to Dragons on February 20.