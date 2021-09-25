Dan McFarland hits out at James Hume's 'interesting' yellow card as Ulster grind out win over Glasgow

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland was pleased with the fight shown by his side in beating Glasgow to open the United Rugby Championship with a bonus-point despite James Hume's yellow card.

The Ulster centre was sent to the sin bin, and Glasgow awarded a penalty try, in the second-half with the incident bringing the Scottish side back into a contest that the northern province would ultimately hold on to win by a score of 35-29.

Indeed, the crucial try of the contest would come when Ulster were down to 14-men, teenage scrum-half Nathan Doak alertly following the break of Will Addison to score from the offload after the full-back was hauled down short of the line.

But McFarland's side had to hold their nerve to preserve the lead as a spirited Glasgow side spent the final ten minutes of the contest deep in Ulster territory chasing what would have been a winning score.

"I'm really pleased," said the head coach after opening up his fourth season in charge with the full five-point haul.

"We can deal with why we're in that situation later but the bottom line is we had to put in four (defensive) sets in the '22' in those last ten minutes and I thought we were outstanding there.

"History will tell you that when things get tight, when it's effort that's required, hard-work and that every inch attitude that we're not found wanting.

"That doesn't mean we succeed every time, but we're not found wanting when it comes down to effort and fight."

McFarland's mood would no doubt have been soured somewhat had the Hume decision loomed larger in the final telling.

The recent Irish international looked to have prevented a certain try when he slid in to stop Rufus McLean in the corner but after a lengthy consultation with his TMO, referee Ben Whitehouse adjudged that the centre had instead dived onto the player.

"I would wonder what he's meant to do?" queried McFarland, whose side had led 14-5 and 28-15 before Glasgow twice fought back.

"I don't think James played the man on the floor, I think he played the ball, he went to try and hold the ball-up.

"What's he meant to do? In the history of rugby, I don't think I've ever seen that penalised in the act of scoring.

"I've been in rugby a long time, and I don't think I've ever seen that before. I could be wrong.

"Maybe it's to the letter of the law but we all know the game isn't reffed to the letter of the law.

"I'm not cross about it because we won but it's a really interesting situation."

The only low-point of the night fans returned to Kingspan Stadium in large numbers was an injury for star scrum-half John Cooney with McFarland confirming he will require a scan on a hamstring strain ahead of next week's trip to Zebre.