Dan McFarland knows he must deliver a trophy for Ulster after penning new deal

When asked to speak of his coaching influences, Dan McFarland frequently cites examples from further afield than the rugby world.

One name that often crops up is that of Bill Belichick, the six-time Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots.

While six days shy of 20 years, as well as the Atlantic Ocean, separate the two men, the pair now have at least one thing in common — impressive longevity when compared to their peers.

That Belichick has led the Patriots into more games than his seven predecessors combined marks him as something of an outlier in the world of the sack-happy NFL, but McFarland’s latest extension at Ravenhill takes him further into uncharted territory too.

Having taken over in 2018, by finishing his fourth season the 50-year-old had already lasted longer than any of those who’d gone before him at the northern province in the professional era.

Indeed, Celtic League winner Mark McCall, seeking another trophy with Saracens this weekend, was the only other to even start a fourth and should McFarland see out this deal he will have guided the ship for twice as long as the Bangor native.

The long-time Connacht man, who is now tied to the organisation until at least 2025, has in the first instance brought some much-needed stability to a job that had proven hard to hold down.

Since McCall resigned almost 15 years ago, Steve Williams, Matt Williams, Brian McLaughlin, Mark Anscombe, Neil Doak, Les Kiss and Jono Gibbes have all sat in the seat McFarland has come to make his own.

Crucially too, arguably none of those men took on the job when it had less appeal than in 2018. It is easy to overlook now, but when McFarland took up the challenge there were plenty raising an eyebrow over why the Englishman would leave a gig in Test rugby as Scotland’s forwards coach a little over a year out from a World Cup for a club that Brian O’Driscoll had infamously described as “a bit of a basket case”.

One imagines that if the job were to be available today, there would be plenty more interested applicants, a sign of the strides McFarland has made in the position.

Such a hypothetical only ever figured to come to pass should the incumbent figure decide now was the time to scratch an itch to coach in England or France, or perhaps even return to the Test arena.

Having played in each of Europe’s three main Leagues, McFarland has intimated an over-arching desire to do the same as a coach but in putting pen to paper on a third contract here, he spoke of his “love” of his job in Belfast. At present, it feels like a job that suits the coach and a coach that suits the job.

Having made a cultural overhaul a priority when he first got his feet under the desk, it was quickly recognised that the playing squad required the same. Out went a host of battle-hardened, experienced campaigners who had given so much to the cause and in their place came an infusion of youngsters.

While McFarland himself would surely be the first to give credit to the work of Kieran Campbell and Willie Anderson, the Academy coaching ticket when he arrived, there is no doubt that his faith in the promise of youth has underpinned his coaching success.

Whether it be increased faith in the likes of Nick Timoney and Tom O’Toole, or the debuts entrusted to James Hume, Mike Lowry, Eric O’Sullivan and Robert Baloucoune, all six have developed at a great rate of knots and gone on to play for Ireland.

With Ethan McIlroy, Stewart Moore, Marcus Rea and Nathan Doak now having played key roles this season, there is every reason to believe that young nucleus will continue to improve for a few years yet.

That would be an exciting group for any coach to work with but McFarland is canny enough to know that what has represented great progress over his first four years at the helm would not at all constitute a success over the next three.

Few would have expected that a coach who at the time of his appointment was considered somewhat of a left-field call would have had them back in the European quarter-finals in his first season or a domestic final in his second.

But in dragging the province up from a nadir, expectations have been raised. With his team knocking on the door, over the course of this new deal it will be demanded that they burst through it.

McFarland admitted as much in yesterday’s statement, the “unfinished business” he described no doubt still feeling all the more incomplete for last week’s latest knockout heartbreaker in the URC semi-finals.

“However, the fact remains our ultimate goal is to win Championships,” he said. “I am looking forward to driving the process of finding, guiding, and supporting the people capable of doing that for this province and its passionate supporters, who truly share in our joy and pain.

“The challenge ahead is immense but that is why it is so exciting. For me, it has the feel of unfinished business.”

The elephant in the room, as it has been for so many of his predecessors, is the silverware drought that goes back to McCall’s days. Like McLaughlin and Anscombe, he has led the side to one final already while it is likely he feels that tally should stand at least three.

Despite the aforementioned progression expected from his cadre of young talents, not to mention his contract coinciding with the final few peak years from the likes of Iain Henderson and Stuart McCloskey, there is little doubt that the challenge to deliver that long-awaited trophy is going to get all the harder.

Today’s all-South African URC final is a testament to how their inclusion in the domestic League has made one avenue to a title all the more crowded while their qualification for next season’s Champions Cup won’t make things any easier there either.

Even Leinster have found the going tough in the last month with the perception now held in many quarters that they require some imported star power to match the biggest of sides. While Ulster do of course have Duane Vermeulen, and will expect another big name signing post-World Cup, the days of fielding a trio or quartet of such players in tandem are over.

The challenge, as McFarland notes, is “immense”. It’s just what he’s signed up for.