Dan McFarland: Leaving Ulster star John Cooney on bench for PRO14 final is toughest selection decison I've ever made

Dan McFarland has chosen not to start John Cooney in the PRO14 decider.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland says his decision to leave talisman John Cooney on the bench for tomorrow's PRO14 final is the toughest selection decision he has had to make in his career so far.

The scrum-half, since arriving from Connacht in 2017, has been one of the leading lights for the northern province, quickly winning over supporters who had been left reeling over the forced departure of fan-favourite Ruan Pienaar.

Even earlier this year, with Cooney widely regarded as one of the in-form players in Europe, questions had been raised over the refusal of Ireland coach Andy Farrell to start the 30-year-old over Conor Murray in the halted Six Nations campaign.

Even considering the fact that the intervening coronavirus pandemic means that anything pre-Covid seems a world away, the fact that Cooney is deemed in any way 'droppable' at provincial level is a startling development.

It's one that speaks volumes of the initial impact of summer signing Alby Mathewson, who replaced Cooney at half-time in the semi-final victory over Edinburgh before putting in a performance that sealed his fellow scrum-half's final fate.

It speaks, too, of the ruthlessness shown by coach Dan McFarland, who has had Cooney to thank on many occasions for rescuing his late with vital late scores.

That's a facet noted by former Ulster star Stephen Ferris when he spoke to the Belfast Telegraph about the decision and it's one McFarland himself addressed in the pre-match press conference - shedding light on the deliberations he faced.

“That was definitively the most difficult selection decision that I’ve ever been involved in and I’ve been involved in a lot,” he said, harking back to his days on the coaching ticket at Connacht, Ireland U20s, Glasgow and Scotland before taking the head coach role at Ulster.

“They’re two excellent number nines and Alby is playing the better rugby at the moment.

“I think I feel really lucky that we as a club have two No9s of that quality and the fact we’re able to look to John coming off the bench as Alby did and influence the game an change the way the game is played, potentially in the second half.

“We feel really lucky that we have someone of John’s stature and ability on the bench to potentially come on an change the game."

The other big team news, of course, came in the unexpected shape of captain Iain Henderson, once again defying the odds to return over a month ahead of schedule - this time from hip surgery - and lead the side.

"It is terrific to have Iain back," said McFarland. "He’s the captain of the club and we know what Iain can do for us in those big games.

“He has shown a propensity to play well in big games and also in big games that come off the back of him not being involved for a number of weeks beforehand It’s a great boost for the squad."

Unsurprisingly, McFarland concedes that Henderson will play only a limited part in the game, with Sam Carter a ready-made replacement on the bench.

That's part of the reasoning, he explained, for his split of six forwards and just two backs - John Cooney and Ian Madigan - amongst the subs.

“Hendy hasn’t played for a long time, so there’s a good chance (he won’t) last the distance," McFarland said.

“But also the fact that when you play against a team like Leinster, they’re tiring matches because the ball is in play a good amount of time.

“And generally that takes a toll on the forwards more than it does on the backs.

“We’ve decided to go with the element of risk that there is around having one less back substitute for the game that we could potentially get out of fresh legs coming off the bench in the forwards."

Expected to last the full 80, then, will be 22-year-old Michael Lowry, who was preferred at full-back to Louis Ludik, not afforded a place in the panel.

“It’s pretty clear what Michael offers, he played in the quarter-final against Leinster (last year)," said the coach.

“He has electric feet and the way we want to play the game counter attacking wise, he adds to that.

“He’s a really talented young player and he can play at No10 as well.

“There’s great hopes for Michael going forward and we’re really lucky having him in the team this weekend."

It was evident that Leinster have one eye on the following weekend's European Champions Cup quarter-final when the made the decision to leave Johnny Sexton on the bench but the opposition's selection wasn't occupying McFarland's busy mind.

“I haven’t even looked at their team yet," he said dismissively. "Ross Byrne is a really good player, he left them to a win over us in the QF last year, so he’s got a history there.

“It doesn’t really matter who they pick, they’re still going to be pretty good."

Good enough to be rated as 1/6 favourites - Ulster out at 4/1.

“We don’t really address the narrative that comes from people outside the camp," said McFarland of the underdog tag.

“The narrative that we address, what is it we feel we have to do in terms of a plan on how to beat Leinster which is obviously a combination of what we’re good at and trying to tag that onto what we feel is going to be able to defeat them.

“It sounds like a cliche but a lot of it is focused within the camp and what we have to do. It’s a difficult enough task without worrying about what everyone else says.

“I’ve no doubt we’re going to go out there all guns blazing in the final, but if we’re not precise and able to take the game by the scruff of the neck early on, it’ll be difficult.

“There’s literally no doubt about that. But the main focus for us is precision in our training and focusing on the gameplan and how we want to play."