Dan McFarland names strong Ulster team for Connacht trip

United Rugby Championship

Ulster's Head Coach Dan McFarland has named a strong starting line-up for Friday (7.35pm) night’s United Rugby Championship clash with Connacht at The Sportsground.

Following three straight defeats, Assistant Coach Dan Soper is keen to see Ulster get back to winning ways in Galway.

He said: “This game was always going to be a big challenge. Connacht have found a rich vein of form of late, and it will be our first time at The Sportsground on the new surface.

“We don’t have any option other than to face up to it. It’s an Interpro, and we’ve had some really tough battles against Connacht. I expect this week to be exactly the same.”

21-year-old Nathan Doak is named at fly half alongside scrum half John Cooney. Rob Lyttle, Ethan McIlroy and Mike Lowry retain their positions in the back three. Luke Marshall, who scored the first try of this season in the opener against Connacht, is named in the centre alongside Stuart McCloskey.

British and Irish Lion, Rory Sutherland, retains his position at loosehead prop, and is paired with Marty Moore at tighthead with Tom Stewart completing the front row.

Iain Henderson will captain the side from the second row alongside Alan O’Connor. Nick Timoney will play at eight with flankers David McCann and Marcus Rea.

(15-9): Mike Lowry, Ethan McIlroy, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Rob Lyttle, Nathan Doak, John Cooney;

(1-8): Rory Sutherland; Tom Stewart; Marty Moore; Alan O'Connor; Iain Henderson (Captain); David McCann; Marcus Rea; Nick Timoney.

Replacements: John Andrew; Eric O'Sullivan; Gareth Milasinovich; Sam Carter; Greg Jones; Dave Shanahan; Jake Flannery; Stewart Moore.