Dan McFarland opens up on Ulster’s ‘frustrating’ favourites struggles and search for ‘intangible’ switch to champion mentality

Connacht 36-11 Ulster

In the parlance of Dan McFarland’s other sporting love, the NFL, this was what’s known as a ‘bury the ball’ game – a performance so putrid that the only solution is to submerge all evidence of it six feet under and attempt to move on.

As it was, sitting in the Aviva Stadium media room after Connacht inflicted a fifth straight loss at Irish Rugby HQ in the most definitive of fashions, he sounded more like a golfer being asked whether we should have been judging the campaign to date in relation to par rather than the field all along.

There have been times this year, as his side marched to the top of the table through four rounds, that McFarland has pushed back against the prevailing narrative that they were doing just enough to get the job done against inferior opposition without ever putting together the kind of showing capable of delivering on their more over-arching ambitions.

Following this humbling derby defeat though, there was little way to avoid the notion that this was indeed a squad who delivered four scrappy pars on straightforward holes only to triple-bogey the first real test.

When the coach spoke afterwards of the realisation which “gradually crept up on” him that his side were simply not at the races, it was fair to wonder whether he meant on Saturday or this season.

After the kind of performance that prompts some self-reflection – this was Ulster’s biggest margin of defeat in the league since the 2020 final – the wait for their next game against Leinster on November 27 will surely stretch out like an eternity.

While nobody with any understanding of McFarland’s background would accuse him of underestimating Connacht, the side with whom he spent so many formative years, he knows this is not the sort of game that sides at the level Ulster strive to reach lose with anything like the frequency that his squad do.

"What do I learn?” he asked rhetorically, the five-try thumping still an understandably raw nerve as he spoke. “Do you know one thing I know about us? We're not good when we're favourites and I find that so frustrating.

"We'll pull monster performances out when we're playing teams that, on paper, are much better than us. I'm not being disrespectful to Connacht there, (but) we were favourites from the bookies' point of view. And I don't think we play as well when we do that.

"To me, I find that frustrating because me as an individual, any competition I'm in, I couldn't (care) whether they're good or not. I just want to crush them.

"Let’s say you're playing a team who you really should (beat), you beat them by 20 points but you leave four tries behind. I find that so frustrating. Almost more frustrating than losing a game that has been a ding-dong battle.

"That's where we are. Don't get me wrong, this isn't a question of effort and it never has been. It's not even a question of it mattering and guys working really hard and trying really hard. It's something almost intangible that some teams definitely have, and we're searching for that.

"We obviously win a lot of games. We still win a lot of these games. But I think where it makes a difference is the process being the most important thing - what you actually do and not the outcome. I think that makes the difference between champion teams and teams that are just really good.”

Even accounting for recency bias, it is hard to recall a worse 40 minutes under McFarland than this second-half, away to the Ospreys in February of 2020 perhaps the only real rival.

As error-strewn and over-matched as they looked during the third quarter when it would have been fair to expect a response to their 17-6 half-time deficit, the first-half was arguably the more dispiriting fare.

When the maul faltered, and it did so continually, plan B appeared little more than to hit it up with midfield runners perpetually stopped at source.

As willing as both appeared to roll up their sleeves, and the score-line would have been even worse without their interventions, Ulster will win few matches with James Hume and Stuart McCloskey making a bigger impact in defence than attack.

"That's really frustrating,” said McFarland on the failure to take advantage of Connacht giving a way a game’s worth of penalties in the opening 40 minutes. "That's where the game was done, wasn't it?

"I talk about the third quarter and trying to get back into the game there but to have the opportunities like we had (in the first-half) and not finish them off.

"They defended our maul well. We weren't able to break them and the guys on the pitch have got to put their hands up. It's not good enough. We have an exceptional maul, and I don't accept that kind of parity from us. The guys on the pitch are accountable for that.

"I know what they're capable of doing. Is it difficult? Of course it is, but it's not the standard I accept from them."

As he looked ahead, McFarland explained that there be no over-reaction nor under-reaction, adding that his plans for this four-week block of inactivity won’t change much on the basis of one 80 minutes between the white lines.

Ulster remain a good side, one who has won plenty of games and will win plenty more.

Leinster have had their own blip already, albeit when still winning, against the Dragons in Rodney Parade earlier this month. Connacht themselves were deservedly turned over at home by the same opposition, while Munster lost their unbeaten record too this weekend.

No silverware is won in October. After the first block of the URC came to such a sobering conclusion, for Ulster that’s just as well.