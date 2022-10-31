Dan McFarland positive for future as break comes at right time for Ulster

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland believes his side’s break has been well earned after seeing out the first block of their season with a long-awaited win over Munster in Thomond Park.

The northern province hadn’t tasted victory in Limerick since 2014, but ground out a 15-14 triumph on Saturday against their inter-provincial rivals.

While Ulster had to scrap through the second-half to ensure they came out on the right side of the ledger, the result represents their fifth win in six games played this season.

Coming off the back of the norovirus and E. coli outbreaks that decimated the squad and caused the postponement of their game against the Sharks in Durban, McFarland was satisfied to get the win no matter how it came and go into their three-week break for the Autumn Internationals second in the table.

“We have got to be pleased,” he reflected.

“We won in South Africa (against the Lions), only the third team to win in South Africa in the URC so far.

“We have now won in Munster which was a big hurdle for us. It is obviously soured by the fact that we lost at home to Leinster but, apart from that, we have got victories in our other five games.

“It has been nine weeks in-a-row for us now so we will go into the break, regather and look towards the next block.”

Ulster will next be in action on November 25 when they host Zebre, but eight of their squad will be hoping for game time with Andy Farrell’s Ireland side over the next three Saturdays.