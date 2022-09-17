Dan McFarland proud as ‘patient’ Ulster rack up five tries against Connacht to kick off URC season in dominant fashion

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland praised his side's patience after they came away with a five-try, bonus-point win over inter-provincial rivals Connacht to start the new URC season.

While the hosts at Ravenhill had the bonus-point wrapped up by just after the hour when Stewart Moore scored in the corner, they had to wait for their first score until well into the game.

When it came, it took a delightful piece of skill from Stuart McCloskey to open things up for his centre partner Luke Marshall.

"I thought we built gradually through the game," said McFarland. "We came out in the second-half and we were a bit more direct, a bit more physical.

"I thought it was important that we ground it out. I was pleased that we didn't lose our composure when we weren't executing. We were down there quite a lot but repeatedly in that first 20 minutes we weren't getting points on the board.

"But we didn't lose our composure and I was pleased with that.

"I think we always felt if we could get down there and get our maul going we'd cause them problems and that's what happened."

On a night when Jacob Stockdale made his first competitive outing in a year, Ulster's full-point haul from this derby sets them up well in what is a tough start to the campaign with next week's trip to Scarlets to be followed by the visit of Leinster.

"Obviously any time we get a win in an interpro we're happy and a bonus-point win is very pleasing," McFarland added.

"Connacht are a good team and you don't need me to tell you that they've caused us trouble in the past, particularly around the breakdown and their physicality off the line disrupting our attacking game.

"I was pleased with the way our breakdown worked but not with our accuracy or execution.

"We created a lot but we weren't as accurate as we needed to be."