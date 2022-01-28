Dan McFarland proud of Ulster’s grit as they return to league action with bonus point success over Scarlets

Dan McFarland hailed Ulster’s grit and graft after they returned to United Rugby Championship action with a hard fought 27-15 home victory over the Scarlets.

The result, which also brought Ulster a needed bonus point after suffering two defeats from their last league outings, was described by Dan McFarland as “an arm-wrestle.”

Angus Curtis, Sam Carter, Gareth Milasinovich and Craig Gilroy crossed the line for Ulster with Nathan Doak kicking two conversions and a penalty in a clash which saw the sides locked together at 10-10 at the break.

“We worked really hard and contained them for a lot of time and just couldn’t really get anything going in our attack through a combination of their physicality and a little bit of us in terms of decision making on where the space was,” said McFarland.

“But we expected that with some of the young guys, the inexperienced guys who were playing in the backs there, that’s going to happen for us over the next number of weeks.

“We’ll look at that, work on that and pat them on the back for some really hard work and doing really well to come out with a bonus point win.

“It was very much an arm-wrestle,” he added.