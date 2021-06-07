Dan McFarland ready to ‘live on Ian Madigan kicking winning goals’ as Ulster prepare for new-look future over summer break

Edinburgh 31 Ulster 34

While the Rainbow Cup may not be fondly remembered by history, and certainly not by Dan McFarland, it was clear to see what this concluding victory meant to the Ulster players.

Indeed, while the tension and consequence of the moment were not in the same league as Ian Madigan’s last game-winning kick here in Murrayfield, the scenes of celebration were not a world away from that PRO14 semi-final last September.

As the cool sideline penalty bisected the posts, one last act in this longest of seasons, team-mates flooded in to toast the out-half for securing the dramatic victory in a game that Ulster had somehow been drawing in the final seconds. despite at different stages trailing by 12 and leading by 19.

There is little doubt that, some 49 weeks after they began their first post-lockdown training session, those first few days of a well-earned summer break will feel all the sweeter for having ended a rare four-game losing skid before breaking camp for the year.

While the last 12 months have served up plenty of harsh lessons for a side trying to bridge the gap between trophy contenders and trophy winners, one last victory in a game of little consequence looked as if it meant the world.

“We’ve no excitement for months now so I can live on Ian Madigan kicking winning goals for a few weeks longer,” laughed McFarland.

“It was an up and down game. It was great to see two teams, neither of whom can win (the cup), going at it so ferociously. Seeing young guys putting their bodies on the line for their team-mates, I’m really proud of the fellas for going out and doing that.

“Edinburgh gave us a really difficult task when they came at us in the second-half. We talked about it at the break, that we were going to come under the pump and that they were going to have a purple patch and we would have to weather that.

“It was difficult with two yellow cards but we came back to win the game.”

Had they not done so, it seems inevitable the post-match discourse would have centred much more squarely on the late decision to allow Edinburgh’s game-tying try despite Ulster believing that contact with the head of Mike Lowry in the build-up should have drawn a penalty.

As it was, McFarland was able to strike a more reflective tone, knowing that when his group reassembles in a little over a month’s time to begin preparations for 2021/22, they will do so as an altered group.

While Irish hopefuls for the summer tour will stick around for a few weeks yet, for a number their Ulster careers are now over.

After nine years and 66 outings for his native province, Kyle McCall certainly seemed to enjoy his final outing in white, going toe-to-toe with Scottish international WP Nel, while Adam McBurney marked his own final game with a try against the side who he will represent next year.

Louis Ludik’s retirement was already confirmed, while both Alby Mathewson and Matt Faddes will also be departing the province with neither having been involved as much as they’d have liked but both regarded as positive influences around the camp.

On the coaching side of things too, Dwayne Peel’s move to Scarlets is a sizeable shake-up for what has been a largely settled ticket.

“Dwayne has been a stalwart for me,” said McFarland. “He’s been my right-hand man. More than anything he’s a top bloke, he’s always positive, he’s always there for me if I need advice and I need advice a lot.

“I wish him all the best at the Scarlets. Him, his wife Jess, the kids, it’s great they are moving back home but we’ll miss them.

“Matt Faddes is a top fella. He came across and did a really good job. He was signed as a utility back, and we’ve a lot of good backs here but he was signed that if we needed someone at centre, we needed someone on the wing, we needed someone at full-back, then he could do all those jobs for us.

“Alby hasn’t played as much as he would have liked, he’s had a few niggles through the year, but he’s a superb person to have around.

“He’ll go back to his family in Australia now that he hasn’t seen for a long time but he’s never dropped the head, he’s been committed, and the lads love him.

“I’d have loved McBurney to stay but he felt it was time for him to move on. He’ll do a really good job over there.

“Kyler is such a top bloke so I’m really pleased that he played so well. He’s been at the club a long time, he loves Ulster Rugby and he’s been a terrific servant.

“Professional rugby means that contracts come and go and Kyle has missed out this time but that won’t take away from what he’s given this province and how much he loves this province.”