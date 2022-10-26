Dan McFarland: Ulster still reeling from virus outbreak but ready to take on Munster challenge

Head coach Dan McFarland insists Ulster will be ready for Saturday’s inter-provincial clash with Munster despite the squad still reeling from the effects of a brutal e.coli and norovirus outbreak they suffered in South Africa.

The province were rocked when 29 players and 13 staff all contracted the diseases while based in Durban, which resulted in their game against the Cell C Sharks at the weekend being called off at 24 hours’ notice.

The extent to which the viruses ripped through the playing staff left doubt that this weekend’s trip to Thomond Park might also be affected, however McFarland believes they will have a panel capable of returning to United Rugby Championship action and competing in Limerick.

"We were back training today (Wednesday). We've still got a few residual effects from the e.coli and norovirus but guys are recovering. We trained well today and are looking forward to the weekend,” said the head coach.

“It can affect preparations but we're used to it. From week to week it's a variance of guys going away on international squads or guys getting injuries.

"So throughout the season it's rare that we'd ever be in a situation where we have the same group of players we had the previous week. The coaches and staff are used to working with that and adapting from week to week and we have to do that again this week.

"It is what it is. We'll be ready for Saturday.”

Although the viruses left no chance that the game against the Sharks would go ahead which, according to reports in South Africa, left the home side very frustrated, there was also a frustration within the Ulster squad that the game did not get played too.

McFarland’s side came into the game off the back of wins over the Ospreys and Emirates Lions and were going for the possibility of becoming the first team in the URC to claim back-to-back wins in South Africa, as well as hoping to continue their positive momentum towards the top of the standings.

The Sharks had already named a line-up littered with Springboks that would have lent itself to a thrilling contest at Kings Park and, despite URC chief executive Martin Anayi admitting the tie might not be able to be rescheduled, McFarland is keen to get the chance to return to Durban later in the campaign.

"It's really disappointing because the match was set up to be a terrific contest between two sides that were competing towards the top of the League,” he sighed.

"They had a side full of Springboks, similar to the team they brought to Kingspan at the end of last year, and we were relishing to get the opportunity to play at Kings Park against them, as I'm sure they were relishing the chance to play in front of their fans.

"I suspect, behind everything, both teams are looking forward to the opportunity to replay that game in the upcoming schedule.”

Instead, the focus now turns to Saturday’s game at Thomond Park as Ulster go in search of their first win in Limerick since 2014 against an out of sorts Munster team.

The southern province have struggled in their early season fixtures under new head coach Graham Rowntree and are currently languishing 11th in the table with just two wins from their first six games.

However, they showed some resurgence against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium last weekend, only falling away late on in Dublin, and McFarland is confident it will take all they have if they are to pick up a fifth win in their opening six games and head into the international break on a high.

"You only have to watch the first 60-odd minutes of the game at the weekend to see that there are certain things in teams, particularly teams like Munster, that don't go away,” praised the former Connacht prop.

"Okay, they might not have played their best rugby in the first few weeks of the season, but there are strands of their game they're able to hang onto and use that means that they can be competitive, and they were extremely competitive at the weekend. I expect nothing less.

"They have some good, young players coming through who are playing well within that side, playing with a good spirit. You've never seen them drop their heads at any point during this season. There's a reason they're so strong at home and we'll be expecting exactly that.

"It's going to be a big challenge for us, we haven't won down there since 2014 and that's a big goal for us.”

McFarland conceded that some players still would not be available to feature at Thomond Park due to the lasting effects of e.coli and norovirus, but one player who could play and make his Ulster debut is Scotland loosehead prop Rory Sutherland.

Scotland face Australia in their first Autumn Series fixture on Saturday, however as the game is played outside of the international Test window outlined by World Rugby, clubs are not required to release players to their national side, which Ulster have confirmed they have not done in the case of Sutherland.