Dan McFarland's contract talks 'ongoing' but Ulster coach can see 'long-term' future with province

Champions Cup rugby

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland has described his contractual status as ongoing but added he can see his future in the province "long-term".

As the sport continues to grapple with the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic, many of those under the employ of the IRFU face an uncertain festive period as contract talks have had to be delayed for essentially half the workforce.

After turning around the fortunes of the northern province since arriving in 2018, keeping the former Connacht, Glasgow and Scotland assistant in the hot-seat at Kingspan Stadium will be of the highest priority as he enters the final months of his initial three-year deal.

"That situation is ongoing," he said yesterday of sorting out his future. "Can I visualise myself here in the long-term? Certainly I can, yes."

Ulster already know they will lose one member of their coaching ticket this summer with attack specialist Dwayne Peel departing, the fomer Lions scrum-half set to take on a role at Cardiff Blues.

The Welshman will return home after four years in Belfast and McFarland confirmed they will be considering both internal and external candidates for the role.

"Number one is to do what's best for the organisation going forward," he said of the recruitment process. "That's where you start and that means that we have to make sure our eyes are open to all the options."

With skills coach Dan Soper highly-thought of within the set-up, the former RBAI head coach would be one obvious candidate from in-house.

“We’ll have candidates within the organisation and I’m certain there’ll be candidates from outside,” said McFarland. “In the search, we have to make sure that we come out of it with the best option that’s there.

“We’ve a lot of young exciting backs here and we owe it to them and the organisation as a whole to make sure they’re coached really well. I can promise you we’ll be doing that.”

In the short-term, Ulster’s European hopes are on the line against Gloucester in Kingsholm this weekend. Having lost to Toulouse at home last week, the northern province can ill-afford another slip-up if they are to have any hope of making the quarter-finals of the competition.

Having had Marcell Coetzee and Sam Carter go off after HIAs in the defeat to the French giants, both players are going through the return to play protocols ahead of Saturday’s game.

While Coetzee’s loss would be sizeable, to be without Carter would leave McFarland with a real shortage of available second-rows.

With Iain Henderson injured and Kieran Treadwell suspended, Dave O’Connor would partner his brother Alan in the engine room should such an eventuality come to pass, while Matty Rea could reprise his school days as the second-row cover.

Jordi Murphy should bolster the back-row, however, after missing the Toulouse defeat at the 11th hour when his partner went into labour.

“It wouldn’t have mattered if we had won against Toulouse at home,” said McFarland of his side’s motivations heading to England. “If you win at home, you obviously don’t want to go away and lose at Gloucester.

“We (still) would have been in the same position going to Gloucester in that we really want to win.

“The same thing applies now, we really want to win.

“This is a great competition, and for us every game is really valuable in terms of experience for our players, but also in terms of the glory of being able to win a Champions Cup game.

“The pain of losing to Toulouse is difficult to deal with, but we took part in what was a really great match on a weekend where some were quite lopsided.

“The mood is pretty good when you can come in and you can say you played pretty well.

“There are plenty of things to work on and we actually enjoy doing that. We’ve got to turn it around and it’s Gloucester next.”