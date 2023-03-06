Dan McFarland’s predictions have proved accurate, but now Ulster must kick on

United Rugby Championship

Six tries, five points and a firm grip on third place, Ulster finished off this block of three consecutive away games with an emphatic win over Cardiff in the Arms Park on Saturday night, a victory that will send the squad into a two-week break feeling considerably better about their URC prospects than would have seemed possible after their disappointing performance against Glasgow a fortnight ago.

1. Corner turned?

When Ulster were struggling so mightily through December and early January, the side’s head coach Dan McFarland maintained that when fortunes improved, it would be gradual. He has been proven correct, initially so at least. When confidence was shattered by the four worst halves of the McFarland era, spanning defeats to Leinster, Sale and La Rochelle in December, its restoration has been incremental. If the 39-0 defeat to Sale in the Champions Cup can be considered the nadir, plotting the way back has been more tanker changing course than u-turn in a sports car.

And yet the team has now, somewhat quietly, won four of their last five.

If the six losses in seven games that so imperilled silverware ambitions for the season still can’t be viewed as a matter of no harm, no foul, their URC chase at least looks back on track.

2. Rotation vindicated

It is fair to say that when Dan McFarland named sides for both Glasgow and Sharks in the two weeks before this game, there were a few eyebrows raised.

The rearranging of the trip to Durban for what was initially planned to be a down week was always going to be complicated but, by not fielding their strongest available side in any game of what was just a three-game block, there could have been a risk of falling between stools, most especially when they lost first up against Glasgow thanks to what was a blunted attacking display.

A heavily rotated panel secured an invaluable win against the Sharks while those who were left behind, notably the half-back pairing of Nathan Doak and Billy Burns, would very much lead the way at the Arms Park.

Of the 22 players used against Cardiff – John Cooney was an unused replacement – 11 had not been in South Africa. Admittedly both oppositions were more impacted by international absentees, but to secure 10 league points using 33 players in two weeks is an impressive show of depth at this time of year.

3. Daring debut

Of the nine backs used by Dan McFarland on Saturday, eight were products of the province’s Academy with former Gloucester out-half Billy Burns the only exception. The most recent graduate of the under-age systems was debutante centre Jude Postlethwaite.

One of five players in the match-day squad who came through RBAI during the tenure at the school of Ulster’s attack coach Dan Soper, the former Irish under-20s international got a little over 20 minutes to make his mark and was certainly not shy, throwing two offloads within moments of entering the fray.

His debut was likely delayed by injury earlier in the year and, coming into the crunch, there may not be too many minutes available in the coming weeks. Yet, along with a break-through year for hooker Tom Stewart and impressive performances from Harry Sheridan, the sight of another youngster ready for URC rugby is encouraging.

4. Returning Rea

Having been so impressive last season, Marcus Rea has endured a tough campaign this time around. Prior to Saturday, he had not been seen in the senior side since before Christmas and had instead been turning out for Ballynahinch in the All Ireland League.

Two weeks ago, Dan Soper said the 25-year-old flanker knew what he needed to do in order to get back into the mix - and he was returned to the seven jersey in the Arms Park.

While the entire back-row performed well, resulting in consistent quick-ball for Doak and Burns, Rea’s showing will be viewed as especially timely.

5. What’s next?

Ulster welcome the Bulls to Belfast at the end of the month looking to win three in-a-row for the first time since a run across October and November. The start of a run of three home URC games – the Champions Cup last-16 tie against Leinster in the first weekend of April will be in between – this final block is set to be key for play-off positioning.

Ulster are five points ahead of fourth-placed Glasgow with Munster two further back. With those two playing each other, as well as the Stormers’ trip to Leinster, when the league resumes the top six will be going head-to-head in round 16. One of the key weekends in the league season awaits.