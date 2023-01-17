Dave Ewers excited to join ‘proud club’ after back rower signs for Ulster from Exeter Chiefs

Zimbabwean back rower Dave Ewers says he is joining a ‘proud club’ after agreeing to move to Ulster from Exeter Chiefs from the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

The 32-year-old, who can play flanker or number eight, has signed a contract at Ravenhill to bolster the province’s squad after spending over a decade with the Chiefs.

In Ewers, Ulster sign an experienced operator in the back row who also has title-winning pedigree having lifted two Gallagher Premierships, the 2020 Heineken Champions Cup and the 2014 LV= Cup.

An abrasive ball-carrying forward, the Harare born man initially joined the Chiefs’ Academy, making his senior debut in 2009, and has since made 226 appearances at Sandy Park, scoring 38 tries.

This season he has been in top form, scoring tries in the Champions Cup against Castres Olympique and the Vodacom Bulls, and joins Ulster still as one of the leading performers in the Premiership.

“Ulster is a proud club with a reputation on the pitch which reaches far and wide, and I look forward to calling myself one of the Ulster men from next season onwards,” said Ewers.

“I have made many memories with Exeter Chiefs over the years, and now I’m excited to see what this next chapter in my career holds as part of a club with big goals.”

Head coach Dan McFarland added: “Dave has demonstrated over a terrific career at Exeter that he loves to carry ball, and is one of the top gainline winning forwards in the Premiership. His size, work rate, and skillset will dovetail nicely with our other back rows.

“We look forward to welcoming him to Ulster to add depth and further experience to our back row, as we remain firmly focussed on our ambitions as a squad.”

The arrival of Ewers leaves the future of Duane Vermeulen up in the air, the Springbok number eight currently contracted by Ulster until the end of the season.

The IRFU’s foreign player policy would suggest that Ulster would not be allowed to sign two foreign players in one position, however the province are yet to confirm what Ewers’ arrival means for the 36-year-old.