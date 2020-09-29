David McCann backed to lead next generation as Ulster prepare to blood more young stars

Forwards coach Grant tips former RBAI star to grasp his big opportunity

Big future: David McCann has all the attributes to make an impression for Ulster, according to forwards coach Roddy Grant

When a season like no other drew to a close just 10 days go, Ulster already knew that the coming 2020/21 campaign was to be one that will require all of their available resources.

While changes were kept to a minimum over the course of the five games that belatedly drew last season to a close, Friday's visit of Benetton to Kingspan Stadium to start the new PRO14 and the run of seven more league games before the resumption of an abridged Champions Cup will almost surely see youngsters handed a chance to impress.

With the squad's Irish internationals required by Andy Farrell for an unprecedented autumn slate that will see six Tests played in seven weeks, Dan McFarland has already flagged the need for others to step up and the head coach will have been encouraged by an inexperienced 'A' side's victory over their Leinster counterparts at the RDS last Friday night.

While there were a sprinkling of seasoned pros in need of game-time on show - indeed Matt Faddes and Craig Gilroy both found themselves on the score-sheet in the 29-14 win - six of those involved were Academy products yet to make their senior bows.

"We'll have a few guys involved from the 'A' game and it's really important for any club to have that coming through," said the side's forwards coach Roddy Grant ahead of Friday's opener.

"It's great seeing the young guys come through.

"It's healthy for any club to have that and there's a good bunch coming.

"To be sustainable, you need the Academy, guys from an area, from a region. With them being young, you hope that you have a lot of time with them and working with them to develop them further.

"It was a great result for them at the weekend against Leinster and there's a lot of good guys coming. Hopefully they do get a chance over the coming run of games."

From the perspective of a former flanker, Grant has enjoyed working with David McCann, last season's Irish Under-20s captain who, having been a starter for the 'A' side, went toe-to-toe with a strong Leinster back-row in Dublin.

A former RBAI teammate at school level of Mike Lowry and James Hume who have already starred for the senior side, McCann is tipped to be the next cab off the rank when it comes it McFarland's focus on blooding the squad's young players.

Does Grant feel the 20-year-old is ready now for the PRO14?

"A lot of these questions you can't answer until you see it," said the former Edinburgh man.

"He's certainly got the attributes. He's done really well at Ireland 20s and led them well.

"He's still a young player, so there are things for him to work on - consistency (for one), but that comes with age.

"Especially as a flanker, you want a lot of involvements, the good players do, and you want those involvements to be positive. All of us know the best guys are the ones that can do it consistently.

"He's competitive, he's got good footwork in attack, he's coordinated, which sounds obvious but you look at him and you can tell he's athletic and efficient.

"There are a lot of aspects for him to work on but I'm really enjoying coaching him, he's a really intelligent guy. He seems like he's receptive and picking things up quickly.

"But you can't get experience without experiences. You need to build it up. That will come but he's certainly got the ability."

Another hoping for a debut soon will be prop Gareth Milasinovich. A signing from Worcester Warriors in the summer of 2019, the 132kg tight-head tore his ACL during his first week of training with his new side.

Having missed all of his debut season at Kingspan Stadium, his start for the 'A' side was his first competitive action for a year-and-a-half, going 50 minutes before carrying the can for Ulster's scrum troubles with a yellow card that would bring the curtain down on his evening.

With the possibility of Tom O'Toole and Marty Moore both being required in what could be an abnormally expanded Ireland squad next month, the South African native and Ross Kane could become vital.

"He did his ACL in his first or second training session with the club and he's been out for a long time," said Grant.

"At a new club and in a new environment, I'm sure it's great for him, and it's great for us, to finally get doing what he's here to do and what he wants to do.

"It was great to see him playing and involved for Ulster. He's worked really hard to get back fit with the medical guys and the performance guys to get back out there playing.

"It's great to see him on the pitch. But like everyone, the more he gets playing, the more training he does, he will build that base.

"It's pleasing for him and pleasing for us."