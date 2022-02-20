Dragons 0 Ulster 12 ratings: Rob Lyttle thrives in testing conditions as Nathan Doak continues to shine

In brutal conditions at Rodney Parade, Ulster managed to battle through Storm Eunice and pick up a 12-0 win over Dragons that took them back to the top of the United Rugby Championship table.

In the swirling wind, Rob Lyttle was on top form at the back in managing the conditions, while scrum-half Nathan Doak produced another superb display in pulling the strings.

Michael Sadlier gives his verdict on the performances...

Starting XV

Rob Lyttle – 9

This was a tester when out of position and he came through impressively well. Solid under the high ball and kicks through. Also a superb clear out for Marcus Rea’s score.

Robert Baloucoune – 7

First touch after 16 minutes and what happened? Well he lost one of his contact lenses in the gale. Worked hard and well at the back with Lyttle.

James Hume – 7

Made an important tackle on the edge when the Dragons had the conditions in the first half and then marvellously carved them open for Marcus Rea’s try.

Stuart McCloskey – 7

Managed a good rumble on the half hour and an assist for the opening score. Couldn’t get the ball away later in the game with a half chance available.

Ben Moxham – 5

What a day to be a winger. Probably his first and only touch was in the second half when he dived over though his effort was ruled out.

Billy Burns – 8

Played as smart as possible in the conditions. There was a great take of a kick-chase and also a superbly judged kick which went right into the corner.

Nathan Doak – 9

Held up over the Dragons’ line before being tackled just short ahead of the first try. Kicked cleverly and nailed a wonderful conversion. So close to a long range penalty.

Andrew Warwick – 6

This was about doing your job in energy sapping conditions and he performed the fundamentals. Was lucky not to be pinged for a high hit.

John Andrew – 7

The lineouts were a lottery for both sides but he made a good break for Doak’s non-score before then muscling his way over for Ulster’s second.

Tom O’Toole – 7

Got through plenty of work in defence and was clearly hungry to carry the ball as well. Didn’t last long after half-time, which was surely down to the punishing conditions.

Kieran Treadwell – 7

Hardly blame him for knocking on with an early scoring chance and, from there, it was all about the hard grind. Not necessarily his type of game but did well.

Sam Carter – 6

There was an early scrag on Bertranou but then badly fell off a later hit. Claimed some key lineouts as Ulster ground this one out in such atrocious weather.

David McCann – 7

Did well to break up an attack when Ulster were under pressure in the opening half. Hard yards and hits were made before he made way for Matty Rea.

Marcus Rea – 8

Won a trademark and vital jackal on 25 minutes as well as another shortly afterwards. He ran a great support for his try, but there were a few penalties.

Nick Timoney – 8

The skipper led from the front and combined well with Rea. Time and again he took the ball on and stood up defensively too in what was a strong effort.

Replacements

Brad Roberts (for Andrew, 50 mins) – 7

Made quite an impact at next season’s employers

Eric O’Sullivan (for Warwick, 50 mins) – 7

Very eager to carry ball forward

Marty Moore (for O’Toole, 45 mins) – 6

Produced a trademark tackle

Cormac Izuchukwu (for Carter, 62 mins) – 7

Really looked hungry and dynamic

Matty Rea (for McCann, 62 mins) – 6

Made a welcome return

Ian Madigan (for Burns, 70 mins) – 5

Horrible time to come on 5

Stewart Moore (for McCloskey, 72 mins) – 5

Was lucky not to take full force of Doge’s shoulder

Sub not used: David Shanahan