Duane Vermeulen fitness update issued as Ulster confirm three players ruled out for Clermont trip in Champions Cup

Duane Vermeulen could yet make his Ulster debut against Clermont. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Barbarians)

Ulster Rugby are remaining tight-lipped over the fitness of new signing Duane Vermeulen ahead of this weekend’s European Champions Cup opener in Clermont.

The Springbok has joined up with his new team-mates and is working his way back to match fitness after it was announced last week that he had returned a positive Covid-19 result upon arrival in Belfast.

Just how close he is to being ready for the trip to France though, is unclear as Ulster’s midweek squad update said only that his fitness will be “monitored” over the course of the week but that he “remains well” as he completes a “graduated return to training programme”.

Unsurprisingly, Bradley Roberts (ankle), Marty Moore (concussion) and Tom Stewart (foot), who were withdrawn after sustaining injuries during Saturday's defeat to Ospreys, will all miss out on the trip to France.

They join Jacob Stockdale (ankle), Luke Marshall (knee), Will Addison (lower leg), Iain Henderson (hamstring), Cormac Izuchukwu (knee) and Jordi Murphy (knee) on the current injury list.