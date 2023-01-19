Duane Vermeulen says Ulster can only address recent struggles by taking responsibility for the errors that have cost them dear

Rugby

World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen has called on Ulster to cut out the unnecessary errors in tomorrow’s make-or-break Champions Cup clash with Sale.

The English outfit come to Ravenhill in what, by the time of kick-off, could be tantamount to a straight shootout for a place in the last 16.

Thanks to a pool stage format that takes four games to reduce 24 teams to just 16, Dan McFarland’s men are still in with a shout to make the knock-outs despite losing all three of their contests so far as part of a wider run that now incorporates six defeats from the last seven played in all competitions.

The last two of those reverses came as a result of late penalty concessions when leading, first against Benetton when Rhyno Smith kicked the Italians to victory in the 77th minute and then last weekend’s heartbreaker against European champions La Rochelle when a late breakdown transgression set the platform for Joel Sclavi’s in-the-red score.

How avoidable both penalties seemed made the late defeats all the harder to stomach and the most decorated member of the Ulster squad believes accountability in such moments is key.

"It's difficult to address in the moment,” said Springbok Vermeulen.

“If there's two minutes to go in a game, it's difficult to address at that stage.

"One thing happens and you end up defending your line, or you give away a penalty one minute before the end of the game and you give them 90 seconds to kick the ball.

"I would say it's not silly mistakes but avoidable penalties that we as individuals have to work on.

"A jackal where you're not supposed to be jackaling or an offside in defence, things like this are controllable and that's the thing that every single player in this team needs to take a hard look at when we review the game on a Monday or a Tuesday.

"You need to be putting your hand up and saying 'listen, I made the mistake’.

“Yes, it can cost you a competition and the coaches have to deal with that but as players we need to step up and control those controllables.”

Having also lost at the death to Munster in their first game of 2023, and following on from their harrowing December, Vermeulen admits it has been a tough stretch for a squad that, on the whole, lacks his experience, but thinks pushing La Rochelle so close last time out can give the side something to build on ahead of such a big fixture this weekend.

"I think mentally it's been a tough thing for boys,” he said.

“There's a lot of youngsters and they thrive on confidence.

"If things aren't going their way, it becomes a difficult thing.

“A lot of guys may feel ‘I’m scared of doing this’ and you stay a little bit in your shell.

"When I joined this squad and this club, you could see everyone playing and thriving out on the field, everyone was pushing in that direction and it just needs that little bit of something and hopefully one game can change that for us.

“It is small margins. Playing Champions Cup is kind of like playing Test rugby, you have got to work for every inch and everyone has got to be on song.

“It is the small little victories and those avoidable penalties that can make a massive difference in a game.

“That is the one thing that will change our season. If we can have one victory, the confidence is there but something needs to spark it just to get everybody to shine again.

"I think the big thing is the mental approach. In the last couple of games, we've lost at the death in the last couple of minutes. That's probably the most difficult one for every single player in the squad.

"I'm still confident in our abilities as a team and hopefully we can add a little more on that mental side to the game.

"Playing away from home against the defending champions, it was obviously going to be a difficult task but I feel we've got a lot of confidence out of last week and hopefully we've got one game to swing it that we stay alive in this competition.”

To do so, Ulster will need to turn the tables from their last meeting with Sale when, after travel chaos on the morning of the game, the northern province were beaten 39-0 in a contest that represented the first time they had ever been held scoreless in European competition.

“We were outplayed,” admitted Vermeulen.

“Everything on that day came up against us from the start with the flights and everything and that could have played in the back of the mind of some of the guys, arriving there and not having a lot of time.

“It was a tough one for us the last time we played them, our worst game of the year with the amount of tackles we missed and I think the guys want to show and prove that we deserve to be in this competition.

"Hopefully we can hit that last 16 and go from there.

"It's our last shot at it and we have to make sure we go out all guns blazing.”