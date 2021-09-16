Duane Vermeulen: Ulster Rugby pull off shock signing of South African World Cup winning star

Ulster Rugby have pulled off arguably the most high profile signing in the province’s history by bringing in Springbok Duane Vermeulen.

The 35-year-old was named man of the match during the 2019 World Cup final and comes in as a stunning back row replacement for his compatriot Marcel Coetzee, who left last season.

Nicknamed the Thor of rugby, the 6ft 4in 18 stone Springbok is widely regarded as one of the world’s best players in his position.

Now he will pull on the famous white jersey at Kingspan Stadium, arriving after the autumn internationals and signing a two-year deal until 2023.

“Duane is clearly a world class player who, as the current World Champions’ starting 8 and MVP from the last RWC Final, is set to bring depth and experience to our really talented group of back rowers,” said head coach Dan McFarland.

“As well as being an undeniable talent on the pitch, I know Duane will play an important role going forward in strengthening the winning mindset we are building as a squad.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to recognise Bryn Cunningham’s brilliant work in orchestrating this deal from start to finish. It was always going to be a difficult ask to find a difference-making 8 but Bryn has definitely achieved that.”

It had been thought that Ulster would be set to go with what they had in the pack after the signing of Leone Narakawa fell through during the summer but the capture of Vermeulen will fill the fanbase full of optimism and excitement for the season ahead.

Vermeulen, who sat out the Lions tour during the summer due to injury, brings with him experience gained in both Super Rugby and the Top 14, playing for the likes of Toulon, the Stormers and currently with the Bulls.

“Ulster and myself had detailed discussions about the club’s values, expectations and the potential role I can play going forward,” he said. “It appealed and resonated with me to a point where I got very excited and decided to commit myself to this Ulster journey. I cannot wait to become part of the Ulster family and to serve as best I can.”

The last player to cause such a stir in signing was fellow Springbok Ruan Pienaar, who joined Ulster at the peak of his powers in 2010 and, it is understood, recommended the province to Vermeulen.