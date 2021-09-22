Duane Vermeulen: Ulster squad told what to expect from ‘demanding’ Springbok on his Kingspan arrival

Former Springbok captain Bob Skinstad believes Duane Vermeulen will prove to be a big hit at Ulster, despite his advancing years.

Ulster pulled off a major coup by signing the recent World Cup winner on a two-year deal, as the northern province count down the days until the powerful South African No 8 arrives in Belfast following the November Tests.

Although Vermeulen (35) has had his injury problems lately as he enters the Autumn of his career, Skinstad is adamant that his compatriot will have a major impact at Ravenhill.

Vermeulen will start for the Boks in Saturday’s Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks, as Rassie Erasmus’ men look to bounce back from successive defeats to Australia.

“He has got a lot to give,” Skinstad said of Vermeulen.

“I chatted to Duane last week. I think he gives a huge amount to the game of rugby.

“We have seen him perform in leagues all around the world. Physically, he is demanding of the players around him. Physically, he is imposing on the players who are against him.

“But more than his presence on the field, it’s the off-the-field calmness that he brings. It’s not his first rodeo, nor will it be his last.

“He is excited to come over here and be able to play the kind of rugby he has become known for – abrasive, in-your-face, ball-carrying, ball-stealing and leading from the front. I think you will see a lot from Duane Vermeulen.”

Skinstad added that Vermeulen will also help develop Ulster’s young players, as the former back-row pointed to the work that he had done with the Stormers in his six-year stay from 2009 to 2015.

“Duane has a reputation of being very magnanimous and giving (with his time). I know for a fact he will be a huge inspiration and also a good team-mate.”