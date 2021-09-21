Duane Vermeulen will ‘add’ to Ulster’s trophy quest but Dan McFarland says providing ‘answer’ to long wait will be more complicated

Right direction: Dan McFarland has been encouraged by the progression he has overseen at Ulster

It is an uncomfortable reality in any sporting competition that, for all the optimism of a new season, come the end of the year only one team will be left standing.

When, in the case of the newly re-branded United Rugby Championship which begins this weekend, that sole survivor has been the same side for the past four seasons, opposing coaches must surely start to feel a certain sense of deja vu at this time of year.

Since the spring of 2018, everyone has been chasing Leinster.

"The bottom line is that we want to win a trophy but that was the same last year, the same the year before that, the same the year before that,” said Dan McFarland whose Ulster side will begin their campaign against Glasgow Warriors on Friday night in front of what will be the biggest crowd in Belfast for a rugby game since prior to the pandemic.

Few sides have found themselves more regularly thwarted by Leo Cullen’s dominant outfit than Ulster both historically and in recent times. Indeed, McFarland’s first knock-out game at the helm brought a heart-breaking loss in a European quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium back in 2019.

The same fixture and venue yielded a far more one-sided contest in the next year’s PRO14 final while, last time around, Ulster lost just two league games all year. It just so happened that they were both in the decisive head-to-heads with the seemingly perennial champions.

If getting the better of their all-conquering near neighbours and ending a trophy drought that stretches back more than 15 years feel as if they go hand in hand, as he enters his fourth season in charge, McFarland won’t be gauging success in such black-and-white terms.

"I measure it in the terms of how we're going about our business and what we're working on,” he said.

“We see the stats, we see the way that players develop, we see players getting into the national set-up, we see the things around the programme that we're trying to improve.

“The outcome (trophies) is the goal but that's the same for everybody and there's plenty within that isn't within our control.

"It doesn't stop it being a goal but the measurements that we have are broken down so that we can judge ourselves on the controllables as much as possible.

"We're in a stage over the last three years where we've played nine play-off games and we've played in a league where we've finished with a 14-2 record and it's not given us a play-off game.

"We've had a lot of play-off games but we want to win a trophy. There are a lot of other good teams who want the same.”

For Ulster, the arrival later in the year of a bona fide world superstar could be expected to redress the balance. The announcement last week that Springbok World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen would be arriving in Belfast following his international commitments in the Rugby Championship and Autumn Internationals understandably injected a real buzz to the final days of pre-season.

A replacement for the departed Marcell Coetzee, the 35-year-old represents a real statement signing but McFarland cautioned against viewing the former Toulon man as a cure-all capture.

"I don't think any one player is going to bridge that gap,” he said.

"The few occasions that we've been within touching distance of a trophy, it's been us as a team that's fallen short. That's the progression that we're on.

“We are a very good team but the bottom line is that it's one out of 16 that wins it. You need to be a really good team but you need a little bit of luck along the way and you need to produce the goods on the day.

Duane Vermeulen

"Is a player of Duane's quality going to add to that? Definitely. Do I think it's the answer that gets you over the line? No, it will be when we're better as a team and he’ll play a part in that.”

Ulster will begin the campaign far from full strength with a number of injuries still lingering from the off-season.

Skipper Iain Henderson was never to be available in the early rounds owing to his involvement with the British and Irish Lions over the summer and he will, according to McFarland, be absent for the first “three or four” league games.

Jordi Murphy and Kieran Treadwell have both had their pre-season impacted by shoulder and foot injuries respectively, while Rob Herring and Will Addison, who represented Ireland in July, are also sidelined.

With Herring out, Ulster have only two fit hookers in their senior squad — John Andrew and Bradley Roberts — after Adam McBurney joined Edinburgh this summer.

There is better news, though, on Sean Reidy with the flanker having already resumed training after limping out of the pre-season victory over Saracens with a shin issue.