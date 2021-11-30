Duane Vermeulen’s Ulster debut to be delayed as Springbok tests positive for Covid-19

Ulster have announced that new signing Duane Vermeulen’s debut for the province will have to wait after the Springbok tested positive for Covid-19.

The No.8 was due to link up with the squad for the first time today after arriving in Belfast on Monday, but he will now have to isolate after returning a positive result for the virus.

Vermeulen was in the Barbarians squad that was due to play Samoa at Twickenham last Saturday, but that game was cancelled after members of their squad tested positive for Covid-19.

And upon arriving at Kingspan Stadium, where he was required to go through the Covid protocols, the World Cup winner returned a positive test and will be required to isolate under government guidelines.

"(Duane) Vermeulen will not train with the team this week. He will continue to be monitored medically and is currently well,” read a statement from Ulster.

“The Public Health Agency has been contacted, and it is expected that he will integrate into the squad over the course of next week.”

The World Cup winner was unlikely to feature against the Ospreys this weekend anyway, but he will potentially have to wait until the Northampton Saints game in two weeks’ time for his Ulster bow.

Depending on how early into next week Vermeulen can link up with the squad, he could be included in the team to face Clermont in their Champions Cup opener, but that seems unlikely.

While a blow for head coach Dan McFarland, he will be encouraged by the performance his back row of Greg Jones, Nick Timoney and David McCann, and replacement Marcus Rea, put in against Leinster at the weekend.