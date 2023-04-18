Edinburgh will want to end their season on a high, warns Ulster coach Roddy Grant

Ulster forwards coach Roddy Grant has warned that his old side Edinburgh will arrive at Ravenhill on Friday night with plenty of motivation to cause an upset.

The Scottish capital outfit arrive in Belfast this weekend with nothing to play for beyond pride, their disappointing season destined to come to a close after round 18 no matter the results across the final weekend of the URC’s regular season.

Ulster, meanwhile, have the considerable carrot of home advantage in a potential Semi-Final to play for, knowing that any kind of win will see them seal second spot and with it ensure their last four tie would be in BT6 should they advance that far in the competition.

Despite the differing stakes on offer for the sides, Grant, who played over a 100 times for Edinburgh and then filled the same forwards coach role he now holds at Ravenhill, remains wary of the threat posed by last season’s Quarter-Finalists.

Indeed, he believes you only have to look to their result last week when they ran in seven tries against the Ospreys to mark the occasion of their last home game of the season for evidence of their capabilities.

“Edinburgh have struggled this season, but they have an unbelievable squad of players, they have two or three (British and Irish) Lions and the rest are pretty much internationals,” he said. “You saw what they did at the weekend against the Ospreys and it was a good Ospreys side out.

“It was their last home game and they wanted to ride that emotion, this week is their last game so I expect a tough game here but we are looking forward to it.

“We are going relatively well and we are a powerful and physical side at home. We are expecting a tough match and I’d like to think they are expecting a tough match. Edinburgh, this is their last League game and there is a lot to play for them.

“Beyond that for us, we have a home Quarter-Final (to prepare for).”

Edinburgh, who count former Ulster hooker Adam McBurney among their number, go into the last round of fixtures sat in 12th place but could yet finish as high as ninth should they win and results elsewhere go their way through the weekend.

With that victory against the Ospreys just their sixth in the League this campaign, Stevie Lawrie, the side’s forwards coach and a former team-mate of Grant, wants to see his side climb as high as they can in the standings.

“I think you’ve got to find a theme,” he said. “Last week it was all about the fans and we’re continuing that into this week because I think they’ve had a tough enough season as it is. So to potentially finish in 10th place, or ninth if other results go our way, well, I’d rather finish 10th than 12th.

“So we’ve got to go into every single game ensuring we’re playing as best as we can.

“Players have got different motivations and you try to tap into that but ultimately they’re playing for Edinburgh and I expect them to play as well as they can.”