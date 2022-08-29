Emerging Ireland tour plans set to hit Ulster squad for opening rounds of United Rugby Championship

Andy Farrell set to get the chance to test his squad strength on an Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa next month

Ulster’s early season URC schedule looks as if it could be taking a hit over player availability thanks to an apparent plan to launch an Emerging Ireland tour to South Africa.

It has been reported that the idea is designed to allow Andy Farrell carry out further examination of the national squad’s depth chart ahead of next year’s World Cup and will involve three games against non-URC opposition, with the Irish squad based in Bloemfontein and fulfilling the fixtures over the course of 10 days.

The tour is believed to open on September 30 against the Griquas and will then see the Irish squad take on the Pumas on October 5, concluding with a clash against the Cheetahs — and potentially Ruan Pienaar — on October 9.

With the tour party expected to be weighing in around the 30-player mark, this is bound to hit the provinces over the course of rounds two to four in the URC – the league is scheduled to kick-off on the weekend of September 16-17.

For Ulster, it would be reasonable to assume that the group of fringe players who toured New Zealand will be front and centre for this trip with Stuart McCloksey, Nick Timoney, Tom O’Toole and Michael Lowry inked in to travel, while there could also be call-ups for those who were not part of the summer tour including Robert Baloucoune, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns and Nathan Doak.

Depending on Farrell’s actual remit, it could be that, if fully fit, both Jacob Stockdale and Will Addison make the plane in terms of getting eyes on both players after their considerable lay-offs though, equally, keeping them back for the URC games may be more beneficial should a hefty number of Ulster players already be in the travelling party.

It all could be somewhat disruptive for Dan McFarland’s early season plans to have potentially half a dozen players or more not considered for the URC schedule while it may also be questioned if there is much benefit in players togging out against opposition not competing in the league.

However, more time exposing players both on and on the edges of Farrell’s radar is doubtless seen as much more beneficial in terms of widening the net for those conversant with the Ireland way and keeping as many as possible able to step up should injuries hit plans for the World Cup.

Ulster’s fixture list following their home opener with Connacht – which should be unaffected by the tour’s plans – has them taking on Scarlets away and then Leinster and the Ospreys both at home before the province then take a long-haul flight to South Africa for their next two games starting with round five’s tie with the Lions on October 15.

With Emerging Ireland’s itinerary believed to have wrapped up six days earlier, McFarland may also have to do without those who have been part of the Emerging Ireland squad for Ulster’s time in South Africa.

The tour is thought to have replaced an original plan which would have seen all four Irish provinces sending their A squads out to play the Cheetahs, Griquas and Pumas.