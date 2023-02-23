Ethan McElroy hopes extra practice will pay off as Ulster’s versatile back aims to tame the Sharks

United Rugby Championship

Ethan McIlroy has been doing extra kicking and catching in training — © Sportsfile via Getty Images

Ethan McIlroy is endeavouring to make sure he can function at optimum level for any back three position that he is requested to play

You’ll see him after training has finished, still working but now with a bunch of balls with the plan being to sharpen and develop some specific skills.

Nothing really new here as so many players put in extra graft to better themselves but in this instance, Ethan McIlroy is endeavouring to make sure he can function at optimum level for any back three position that he is requested to play.

With full-back part of his repertoire, the 22-year-old has to be more than equipped with all the facets required for tactical kicking at this level as well as being in the right place at the right time to deal with balls being hit in his direction, whether dropping right on him or, indeed, those aimed at reaching the open spaces and urgently needing attention from a defensive point of view.

When manning his more usual place on the wing his kicking and catching skills still come into play, it’s just that with full-back he has so much more acreage to cover so not only reading the game but also supplying advantageous tactical outcomes when putting boot to ball – there is no doubting his ability with said ball when in hand – are all key facets and therefore requiring constant work.

Replicating actual game scenarios are critical factors, testing yourself when under stress to be able to function with clarity and accuracy. It’s not easy to achieve.

“I’ve been working with Newbs (Craig Newby) the skills coach and Sopes (Dan Soper, backs coach),” says McIlroy, who debuted for Ulster as a teenager back in December 2019.

“I probably do it after every session really and work on all the different types of kicks but it’s just about getting those match scenario kicks in when there’s more pressure and more eyes up to see where the space is.

“You kick with people putting a bit of pressure on you which is tough to fully recreate in training but we’re getting there.”

He then references last week’s showing at Glasgow when he was picked to go at 15 from the start – the first time this had happened since facing the Scarlets in January last year – to illustrate how things don’t always go so smoothly.

“It was tough in Glasgow and I had to catch the ball first before I could think about kicking it which wasn’t going too well,” he says with a knowing smile.

“But it was tough and windy, very windy in the first half at least, and then the ball was slippery.”

With the main back-up for Michael Lowry not exactly nailed down – though Stewart Moore has had four starts there this season – the fact that McIlroy can also function at full-back, and actually played the position at Methodist College, can only strengthen his hand when it comes to selection.

“I’ve played a lot of full-back in my time, so I feel comfortable being there especially defensively and positionally,” he says.

“So, if they tell me I’m full back I’m happy enough I feel like I’ve played it enough and I can then switch into that mindset pretty quickly.”

Which leads to his own analysis of how playing at 15, or on the wing, differs in terms of positional nous.

“From full-back you have to be covering backfield and also helping out with the wings as you need to cover them.

“With full-back you have to be everywhere, covering everything.

“With wing you have that job of being in the frontline more and covering out to the edge.

“So, the positions are similar but also a bit different.”

McIlroy was in South Africa with Emerging Ireland last autumn and then came straight off that tour to play for Ulster against the Lions on what was meant to have been a trip including this encounter with the Sharks.

Though his visit was at a different time of year, being based in Bloemfontein with Emerging Ireland meant that McIlroy was at altitude from the get-go and was, therefore, reasonably well used to the conditions before then playing in Ulster’s victory over the Lions in Johannesburg, ahead of coming down to sea level when the province decamped to Durban.

“It was very tough acclimatising,” he recalls of arriving in Bloemfontein.

“It was hard as once you did any sort of running or putting in any big effort you were almost out of breath immediately.

“After the Emerging Ireland tour it worked well for me to still be in South Africa and get straight back in with Ulster.”

This time around McIlroy tells of hot baths and saunas as being utilised to prepare Ulster for what they can expect in Durban where the heat and humidity will be testing for the visitors.

Having said that they did manage to get the better of the Lions last time they touched down in South Africa and he feels this is an achievement Ulster can draw upon for tomorrow’s rearranged encounter with the Sharks.

“We can take a lot from that win,” states McIlroy.

“We’re hoping to go over there and just get behind each other and get a win.

“And how special would it be to go over there and get a win as it’s just such a tough place to go.”

Having lost only to Cardiff and the Stormers at Kings Park this season, the Sharks, even without their frontline Springboks, will provide a formidable challenge, leaving aside the thermometer reading and humidity.

And then, once the final whistle goes, Ulster must trek back to Belfast and then prepare for another away fixture which will close this three-game segment, with a visit to Cardiff.

In terms of big asks this situation will push Ulster hard with the requirement very much on picking up some wins in the wake of last week’s loss at Glasgow.

“These three away games are tough with all the travel and especially if you throw in South Africa,” McIlroy admits.

“But they are must-win games so everyone is going to have to stick together and focus on the job in hand and we can’t really let excuses get into us.

“I think we’ll be back (in Belfast) around Monday afternoon, we play the following Saturday at Cardiff so we’ll be travelling there on the Friday.

“There’s not too much recovery, we’ll get a day or two off but still go through our normal routine for Cardiff.

“In this part of the season we need to be winning.”

All the practice hopefully makes perfect.