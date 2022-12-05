European battle against Sale is a perfect chance to hit stride again after Leinster loss, insists Ulster chief Dan McFarland

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland believes that his side must use the challenge of Sunday’s trip to Sale to refocus after this weekend’s devastating loss to Leinster.

In a game where they seemed comfortable after the hosts’ loosehead prop Cian Healy had been sent off 20 minutes in, the northern province contrived to lose a contest that has had huge ramifications on the URC table.

With three tries scored before half-time and a healthy lead over undermanned opponents, it looked likely that Ulster would cut Leinster’s lead in the standings to as low as three points having played a game fewer.

Instead, after Leo Cullen’s side mounted a furious comeback featuring 35 unanswered points, Ulster will resume their league campaign in a few weeks’ time sat fourth in the table and 12 points behind the leaders.

“That’s hard to take,” admitted McFarland. “Definitely that’s going to knock us.

“We’ll have to get our heads down and review and refocus. There’s nothing like a European game away from home to refocus the mind.

“We’ll go about our business. We’re going over to play the second-best team in England, an extremely physical team and they’ve had a rest week this week. We’ve had a brutal battle here and that makes it extra tough but we’ll really look forward to the challenge.

“It’s another week, we’ll go through the same processes that we always do.”

Like Ulster, Sale have lost just twice this season. Despite losing Springbok pair Faf de Klerk and Lood de Jager in the summer, as well as Irish-born out-half AJ MacGinty, the Manchester-based side’s seven wins from nine presently has them trailing only Saracens in the Premiership table.

Having had some chastening lessons in European competition in recent seasons, Ulster won’t have needed Saturday’s second-half capitulation to remind them of the demand to stay switched on from start to finish against top opposition.

When it comes to lessons from the weekend, McFarland cited the need to better manage the game, especially when the tide is turning against them.

“We’re on the back foot in that third quarter and we probably fuelled their confidence with the try just before half-time,” added McFarland of how a game they had in their grasp slipped away from them.

“The field position there was avoidable. The field position we gave them in the second-half was avoidable.

“Momentum is a funny thing in rugby. Especially when you’re playing in a place that’s as difficult to win as it is here.”

The game will also go down as another example of struggles against 14 men, although Ulster themselves spent a spell with 13 after near-simultaneous yellow cards. In this calendar year alone, Ulster have also lost to Munster and the Stormers after red cards, while they failed to take full advantage in the first leg against Toulouse in last season’s European knockouts before losing on aggregate.

“It’s funny how difficult it is to play against 14 men,” McFarland added. “Teams, especially Irish teams, seem to grow an extra arm and a leg because it’s a challenge. I’ve seen that a number of times, not just against us but for us as well.

“We helped them with the double yellow but there we go.”