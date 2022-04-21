European exit has lit a fire under Ulster squad to get job done in league campaign, insists prop Marty Moore

Marty Moore happy that he can go straight back to the well after frustrating defeat by Toulouse

This week has seen the envelope firmly pushed in terms of both mental resolve and physical capacity.

As Marty Moore knows from having been around a while, being a professional player pivots between huge highs and deep lows. The helter-skelter nature of it comes with the territory and, at 31, he has absorbed much.

The Toulouse issue crops up first.

“It’s probably as big a disappointment as we’ve had, and clearly because we’re good enough to have pushed on in the tournament,” he says of last weekend’s one-point aggregate loss to the reigning European champions.

“It feels like we had a lot more to do in that tournament, but it narrows the focus now and we’ve one objective as a team for the remainder of the season.

“Now we’ve Munster at home and it’s a quick turnaround, and I’m pretty happy with that so we can throw ourselves back into the thick of it.”

And reiterating the point that playing assists the recovery process, Moore stresses: “For me personally it’s the sooner the better.

“The fact it is a big game so soon is a good thing in my mind and with most of the squad.

“It was hard to take, but all of us have moved on now at this stage. We’ve had to as there is no other option.”

Ulster will certainly find out even more about themselves tomorrow evening as they attempt to fully engage with the now only business left for them: staying the URC’s top two and beating Munster at Ravenhill.

With just three games to go before the league play-offs, and a mere four points between Ulster and the sixth-placed Sharks, there is no soft landing for Dan McFarland’s squad, with Munster also in the mix for a top two finish but, admittedly, may now be somewhat distracted after reaching Europe’s last eight.

But Ulster have no room for error when it comes to securing an all-important home quarter-final play-off and then the same should they make the semis.

Munster are currently in fourth, just three points behind their hosts, so much rides on the derby clash – as looks the case with the remainder of the league programme.

“It’s a huge three games for us,” says Moore regarding the closing league programme, with fellow play-off chasers Edinburgh and the Sharks next on the agenda after this weekend.

“We spoke about this before the games in Europe and that we had to win all three league games to secure that spot we’re in at the moment.

“And not getting the results we wanted over in South Africa has made it even more important.”

Moore’s ability to keep going to the well for Ulster may well be tested again tomorrow with Tom O’Toole facing a likely ban for last weekend’s red card.

And should the former Leinster and Wasps tighthead be ready to rumble once more it will mean that he has been involved in 11 of the province’s 13 games since the New Year.

In weeks such as this, it’s about perspective, and Moore is happy to add his slant, which means it’s back to the Toulouse double-header again.

“We are very close to what we want to do and are playing some great rugby and that is probably my take on it,” says the 10-times capped Ireland player.

“It is not like we have been beaten off the field or underperformed hugely, there are some very promising things there.

“Yes, it is frustrating, but I wouldn’t say it is disheartening. It is almost the opposite as it kind of lights a fire under you a little bit.”

In terms of his voice adding value to getting the squad fully focused, Moore downplays his own input and insists this season’s departure from Europe and the recent two league losses in South Africa are not weighing heavily on those preparing to meet Munster.

As he explains: “I’m not going to make a conscious effort to lift moods all around me, there are guys in every squad that are the bundles of energy anyway and I wouldn’t call myself that.”

“From post-match the other night we all knew where we stand and what is needed this week. And we’re on a good trajectory for Friday.”