"Everyone is a superstar here": McFarland believes squad mentality will help Ulster reach the next level

Without the presence of either any degree of tension or the 600 fans that had lent their voices to the cause when Ulster last took the field here at Kingspan Stadium, there were times the win over the Dragons looked for all the world like a training exercise.

Indeed, certainly over the course of the first-half, it can be assumed that this pitch has played host to midweek sessions characterised by a greater sense of urgency such was the home side’s superiority over their visitors.

Five tries in a superb first 40 minutes from Dan McFarland’s men ensured that maintaining their winning run was to require none of the rolling up of the sleeves needed in their previous two wins this season. Such was the initial gulf in performance levels, the combination of Dragons’ improvement and an easing off from Ulster after the turn mattered little in the scheme of things.

PRO14 matches at this time of year can always feel somewhat overshadowed by events elsewhere but it was the visitors who missed their international contingent more sharply.

While Ollie Griffiths was superb, it was something of a lone resistance and Marcell Coetzee was once again the dominant figure of the early exchanges.

It was he who crashed over for the game’s first score when not even five minutes had passed and the hugely physical Springbok showed the more subtle side of his game soon after in the build-up to Eric O’Sullivan’s try.

But while Ulster’s superstar once again shone brightly, this was a day when he was ably assisted by a number of Ulster’s less heralded supporting cast.

Team-mates will never tire of extolling the virtues of the likes of Sean Reidy, Alan O’Connor and Louis Ludik even if wider appreciation proves harder to come by, but the trio took centre stage here.

Ludik, the hard-working South African, had crossed for three tries over the past three seasons but went over twice in 40 minutes yesterday while Reidy, another try-scorer, was awarded man of the match honours as his rich vein of form that straddles either side of lockdown continued with a busy performance.

O’Connor, rarely a player to get or seek headlines, was heavily involved throughout too, whether it was the stolen line-out that set-up the first score, yet another smart tip-on pass in the build-up to the second or, finally, squeezing over himself for Ulster’s sixth and final try of the day late on in the second-half. With the side’s Irish internationals unlikely to play a league game until the Christmas derbies before then departing once more soon after, it is the players who remain that will have to do the heavy lifting in the effort to get Ulster back to the play-offs.

“Everyone is a superstar here,” said head coach Dan McFarland.

“You can’t win games, you can’t go through seasons, and expect to live off a couple of individuals, it doesn’t work like that.

“Marcell plays really well for us obviously but we’ve a whole host of people working hard, most of whom you don’t even see at the weekend.

“The effort and the skill of the preparation that the team put in during the week, literally you can’t get a performance at the weekend without that.”

To illustrate his point, McFarland looked to his backline where arguably only one of the seven starters yesterday would be considered first-choice.

“Compared to what we would have been putting out in the Champions Cup last year, we’ve only got John Cooney playing at the minute,” he continued.

“Billy (Burns) isn’t playing, Stu (McCloskey) isn’t playing, Lukey (Marshall) isn’t playing, Rob Baloucoune isn’t playing, Jacob (Stockdale) isn’t playing and Will Addison isn’t playing.

“The backs we have at the minute are a mix of experienced guys and young guys who are doing a really good job.

“Matt Faddes, you saw his skill today. We had a look at Robbie Lyttle at full-back, he said he wanted a go there, and he played well, Louis back in the starting line-up did a great job and of course in the middle we’ve got those young fellas (Stewart Moore and James Hume).

“They’ve got a lot to learn but, jeez, they add something to us.”

While Ulster’s performance was certainly not as fluid after the turn - indeed they would lose the second-half by a score of 14-5 after allowing former Lion Jamie Roberts to crash over with the last play of the game - McFarland remained relatively serene with his side having done all the hard work in the opening half hour.

“First and foremost, if you don’t play quite as well (as in the first-half), this is a side that’s really physical and they can make the breakdown pretty messy,” he added. “Having said that, you judge yourself by the standard that you play at, not the score in the game. So we’ll all be a little disappointed by the play in that second-half. It became scrappy.

“We’ll certainly be disappointed with the try we conceded at the end, that was unacceptable, but I don’t want that to cloud the fact that we got the bonus-point.”