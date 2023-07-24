Ex-Ulster Rugby prospect propels to success with businesses after career-ending injury

Mike McAuley (31) won an award in April 2023 for owning the 'Best Gym in Belfast'

A former Ulster Rugby prospect who had his professional athletic career cut short due to injury, has instead carved a rewarding business, and maintains that “helping others” has helped his drive for success.

Mike McAuley launched his Exsto Gym almost a decade ago, and it even won a coveted ‘Best Gym in Belfast’ accolade at the Northern Ireland B-FIT Awards earlier this year.

In 2021, he launched Exsto Apparel, an athleisure brand with a focus on high-quality and eco-friendly materials.

Both businesses are separate identities, but Mike said the success of the gym helped him pave the way to begin his clothing business.

However, both companies were born out of Mike’s misfortune when it came to the rugby pitch.

Having previously played for underage academies, including Ireland’s under-19s, Mike got selected for the Ulster development squad, but some devastating injuries prevented him from progressing further.

“I was about 23-years-old when I broke my neck playing for Queen’s,” he explained.

“After that I was advised not to play rugby anymore. I had a really bad leg break the season before that too and had to have a complete reconstruction.”

Now aged 31, the father-of-one said he nearly didn’t believe his neck break when it happened.

“It wasn’t even a malicious tackle or anything, I just kind of fell badly and heard a crack. It wasn’t even really sore - it was just one of those things.”

The former winger had been studying Sports Coaching and Performance at Ulster University at the time, but still felt “a bit lost” in terms of his future sporting plans.

“I didn’t really know what to do. I actually went to join the RAF and went through the whole process of it, but then thought ‘what am I doing?’”

Instead, Mike pursued his passion for coaching and worked at a gym in Holywood before opening Exsto in 2013.

“I’ve never looked back since,” he continued.

‘Exsto’ is a Latin word, meaning to stand out, excel, overpower or dominate.

The Whitehead native noted that there are many definitions that can be attributed to it and that he thought it really fitted in with his own ethos.

“I just love helping people and that’s why I got into this kind of work. I love seeing athletes grow and progress,” he said.

"It doesn’t have to be anyone professional; even [if it’s] just helping an everyday person who wasn’t able to run before, be fit to run a 5k now.

“But, I could only help so many people in the gym. I thought that with the clothing, it could be a bigger vehicle for me to help more people.

“We've only been open for two years, but it’s something we’ve been trialling and testing for the last seven years basically.”

A year after opening his gym, Mike said he spent a long time conferring with different suppliers about blending materials and tweaking things before launching Exsto Apparel officially.

“It’s hard to switch your brain off, but I love it. I enjoy seeing what you can do differently, coming up with new ideas, and improving things,” he said.

“We actually do very little orders in Northern Ireland. A lot of our stuff is UK and Irish-based, but we do orders all over the world - we’ve had quite a lot of stuff going to France, Belgium and the USA. The biggest market is the Republic of Ireland.”

Exsto Apparel creates athleisure wear and accessories for men and women

Exsto Apparel defines itself as an affordable, better-standard alternative to fast fashion.

Its website states: “We are sick to death of big companies producing clothing that costs nothing to make, shrinks in the wash, or fades after one wear. Then they slap an enormous mark up on top. If it's the quality you want, our range is basically Adele.”

The business has also recently launched a maternity range, in a bid to be more inclusive and help give pregnant women better options for comfortable gym wear.

Advising others who are thinking of starting their own business, regardless of the concept, Mike said: “Just do it. If you have an idea, put it down on paper and try to execute it.

“I’m a big fan of working out how you can complete a five-year plan in six months. I like writing steps of how you can do it a lot quicker. Even if you don’t get there in time, you’ve still put a plan in place and you're still working towards it.

“For people on the edge of starting their own business, I always think, what’s the worst that can happen? You might lose some money, but you will have gained experience.”