Experienced Stuart McCloskey will treat Ulster's must-win clash with Munster as just another game

On pretty much any given week, his must be one of the first names Dan McFarland inks into his starting side.

Number 12: Stuart McCloskey.

When fit, he tends to get the gig. And it’s not only McFarland who has thought this way about the 29-year-old inside centre.

It’s easy to see why as well. Instances of McCloskey’s powerful running and physicality in contact are very locatable with his try last time out against the Sharks, when he swatted several defenders and flattened Aphelele Fassi, serving as the freshest example.

But there is so much more to his game than power, with deft off-loading and crunching tackling all being part of a well-tuned skills-set which, alongside James Hume, has brought Ulster a beautifully balanced midfield partnership bursting with genuine dynamism and game-breaking threat.

Having a hefty amount of knockout rugby banked, with its mix of uplifting and crushing outcomes, since his debut back in February 2014, McCloskey is well qualified to give some form of definition to occasions such as tomorrow evening’s when Ulster host Munster in the URC’s quarter-final stages.

Throw in the fact that Ulster’s quest for a trophy has still not been met since the now distant past of 2006 and McCloskey knows it’s best to avoid ramping up too much pressure, at least in public, as another bid to negotiate the labyrinth of making and even winning a final comes into sharp focus.

“I think sometimes you can overthink things when you get to a quarter-final or semi-final, so that’s what I would take from it,” he explains.

“You try (in-house) to keep everybody pretty level and let the occasion sort of get us up for it and when we get out there, on the night, I’m sure everybody will be flying.

“It’s about not wasting your energy during the week overthinking it.”

There speaks the voice of experience with 156 Ulster appearances behind him and plenty of previous knowledge as to how, at this stage of the season, it’s a case of lose and you’re gone.

“When I was younger, I probably would overthink it and thought about it way more and about getting a carry early.

“But now I just try to play the game how I see it and how it is in front of me.

“I think my game is a lot better and well-rounded than it was three or four years ago which hopefully allows me to play what I see a bit more than when I probably just stuck my head down.”

He is likely to be going toe-to-toe with World Cup winner Damian de Allende though deflects this earth-shifting meeting by mentioning that Hume and Ulster exile Chris Farrell will also be locking horns alongside him which should also be tasty.

Then there is also the rather uncomfortable fact that Munster are the only side to have beaten Ulster twice this season, with the most recent occurrence being in April and at Ravenhill too.

McCloskey bats away the obvious concern that Munster, even though they have lost their last two games, will topple Ulster again in this campaign.

“We beat Clermont twice, Leinster twice, even though it’s been a weakened team, and on our day we’ve been very good," he adds.

“We just need to turn it on for three weeks in a row. I feel we can do that."

With an Ireland tour to New Zealand fast approaching and an expanded squad making the trip, this would be a good time for McCloskey to shine and make Andy Farrell feel he is a viable option again.

“It’s a good one for putting your foot forward for summer tours and things like that, but we just need to get a win really,” he states.

“I’ll keep a cool head and am looking forward to the game and I’ll let the quarter-final atmosphere take care of the rest of it.”

Ulster’s 12 sounds primed.