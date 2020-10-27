Explained: How this season's European Champions Cup format works as Ulster to discover opponents in Wednesday's pool draw

Ulster coach Dan McFarland will discover tomorrow who his side will face in the Champions Cup pool stage.

It's a season like no other, particularly for the continental competitions as overhauled structures were approved for the ECPR's top tournaments; the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup.

Nothing, as we know only too well by now, can be certain in the current global climate but it is hoped things will return to the old normal for next season, with the familiar four-team pools deciding the make-up of the knock-out rounds.

But what about this season's Champions Cup; how exactly is it going to work and what does it mean for Ulster?

Here's our best attempt at explaining the structure:

How many teams are in this year's tournament?

Usually, of course, there are 20 teams in the Champions Cup but that has been expanded to 24 teams this season; the top eight from each of the PRO14, the English Premiership and France's Top 14.

How many pools will there be and how are the teams split?

This is where this season's format becomes a little confusing.

There will only be two pools, each, fairly obviously, containing 12 teams each.

But in order to split the teams equitably into those two pools, they have first been divided into four tiers.

Those tiers are based on the teams' rankings from last season's league tables, with two teams from each 'domestic' division placed into each tier.

That process effectively pairs off the teams by dissecting them into their various leagues and tiers, Ulster paired with Leinster in tier one after they made it through to the PRO14 final.

The full tiers can be seen here:

This season's Champions Cup tiers see Ulster ranked alongside Leinster as top seeds.

One team from each of those pairs will go into Pool A, the other into Pool B.

That will give the pools of 12 teams, made up of three from each tier, four from each division.

As an example, this could see Ulster in a pool alongside Lyon, Wasps, Racing 92, Bristol Bears, La Rochelle, Sale Sharks, Montpellier and Gloucester, or the opposing teams from their 'pairs'.

So who plays who in the pool stage?

Now we're getting to the crux of it and why the structure seems a little unfair.

The sides in each pool will not all play each other before the top four teams in each pool progress to the Champions Cup quarter-finals; that would obviously take far too long.

Instead, teams in tier one will play only against teams in tier four, while teams in tier two will play only against teams in tier three. Teams will not play any other side from their own league.

That means Ulster can forget about having to actually face any teams except the tier four teams from the Top14 and Premiership, of which they will face one of each home and away.

That gives Ulster four pool-stage fixtures to make their bid for a knockout spot.

What next after each team has played their four fixtures?

The top four teams in each pool then progress to the Champions Cup quarter-finals, with the teams ranked 5-8 in each pool going into the Challenge Cup last 16.

To rank all 12 teams against each other despite the fact they will have totally different fixture-lists seems strange, not that such a quirk will be in any way foreign to the PRO14 sides. It is what it is.

So who can Ulster face?

That all means that even ahead of Wednesday's pool-stage draw, Dan McFarland's side know already that they will be playing home and away against Toulouse or Montpellier AND Gloucester or Northampton Saints.

Which scenario would they like most?

Well, as tier one seeds, Ulster should, in theory, be fancying their chances in any of these games. After all, their potential opponents are in tier four because they were outside the top six ranked sides in their own domestic leagues.

In reality, of course, drawing Toulouse would seem scant reward for slotting into tier one, having suffered a 36-8 defeat at the hands of the French side in last season's quarter-final. Toulouse have actually reached the last four in the most recent two seasons and are currently well placed in the Top14, having won four of their opening six games of the season.

Montpellier, meanwhile, have failed to make it beyond the pools since 2013.

Of the Premiership duo, Gloucester are in the competition for a third successive season after missing out four years in a row and are bidding for a first quarter-final appearance since 2008. Northampton have made it through to the quarter-finals in three of the last six campaigns.

In terms of European pedigree then, Montpellier and Northampton would be seen as the more favourable ties but first on the list will no doubt be avoiding Toulouse.

What way do the knock-out stages work?

This season, for reasons which are unclear, the quarter-finals will be played across two legs, with the teams ranked first and second in the pools playing their second leg away from home.

The semi-finals revert the more familiar single legs, to be played at venues designated by the EPCR, ahead of the one-off final.

When are the matches due to be played?

The opening weekend of Champions Cup ties will be played on December 11-13. The remainder of the pool games will take place on December 18-20, January 15-17 and January 22-24.

The quarter-finals are due to be played on the weekend of April 2-4 and April 9-11, the semi-finals on April 30-May 2 and the final will be played in Marseille on May 21.

And that's about the height of it. Let the games begin!