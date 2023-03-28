Fan favourite John Cooney poised to sign new deal with Ulster

John Cooney is set to pledge his future to Ulster with it believed an announcement will soon be made confirming that the side’s star scrum-half has put pen to paper on a new deal.

Cooney, who was an instant hit when moving north from Connacht to replace Ruan Pienaar in 2017, was set to see his contract expire this summer.

The fan favourite, who will turn 33 in May, had been strongly touted for a move to Edinburgh given new World Rugby eligibility laws that saw him become available to Scotland last month three years on from his last Irish cap.

In news that will no doubt please the Ulster faithful, though, the 11-times capped No.9 seems ready to remain with his adopted province.

“We’d love John to stay,” said the side’s head coach Dan McFarland. “John has been a great player for Ulster over a number of years. In my time here he has had some terrific performances for us so, yeah, I’d very much like that.”