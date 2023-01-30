Fans add to the fun for Ulster new boy Jeff Toomaga-Allen

URC

Ulster’s Jeff Toomaga-Allen admits he has been humbled by how his new side’s supporters have taken him in following his summer move from Wasps.

The former All Black, who is now representing Samoa under World Rugby’s altered eligibility laws, has started Ulster’s last four games and was named Player of the Match after impressing in the win over Stormers on Friday night.

“I’m just really humbled,” he said. “I always try to show my character, who I am as a person, so the fact the crowd and the people of Belfast have embraced me for who I am and what I do, it is just a real humbling feeling.

“Getting applause when I come off, it just makes me feel like I’m privileged to do what I do.

“I just think about my son and all the kids that are cheering for me or cheering for the team and that is what I do it for – for the family and the fans and just for the love of the game.

“As soon as you cross that white line I’m Jeff the father, I’m a husband and I’m a friend to a lot of the boys.

“If I can be someone that the kids and fans look up to, that is great and very humbling.”

Toomaga-Allen’s first score for Ulster wrapped up the bonus-point early in the second-half with the big prop extending the ball from his body well before crossing the line.

“When I put the ball out I knew all the coaches in the box were so nervous,” he joked. “I told them after the game, ‘I’m a finisher, you give me that, I’m not losing any opportunity near the line especially with space.’

“I was just having fun and it is all about having fun.”