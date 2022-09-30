Fit-again Ulster star Jacob Stockdale reveals that injury-enforced absence has made him more appreciative of the game

Having scored vital tries in two of the most memorable Ireland victories of recent times, Jacob Stockdale could be forgiven for finding the early weeks of the league season somewhat prosaic.

After enjoying such heady heights so early in his career, going from his Ulster debut to a record-setting role in Ireland’s 2018 Grand Slam in just a little over two years, one wouldn't perhaps think that relatively comfortable wins over Connacht and Scarlets when he was held without a score would live long in the memory.

Yet, after 12 months out with an ankle injury that kept him to just one game last year, he has approached this campaign with a refreshed view on what it means to play pro rugby.

"Ah, look, it's brilliant,” he says ahead of his latest game on the comeback trail against Leinster in Ravenhill this evening. "It's definitely given me a new appreciation for how lucky I am to get to play on the pitch.

"You're always one injury away from not being on the pitch any more. It's probably something that I didn't appreciate that much before but something I definitely do now. It's just nice to be back on the pitch. I'm maybe getting a bit sentimental about it now but it's good to be back playing and I'm really enjoying it.

"I just feel very lucky to have been able to get back from the injury full-stop.”

During his absence, Stockdale had plenty to occupy himself. Wife Hannah was pregnant for most of the spell on the sidelines and baby Phoebe was born in early August, while he began an engineering degree for which he recently completed his first module.

The length of the injury, sustained in September with surgery in January, was its own challenge though, even if he had team-mates to help him along the way during the rehab process and little time to dwell on the setback away from Ravenhill.

"I had Luke Marshall and Will Addison, two guys who, unfortunately for them, have a lot of experience in long-term injuries,” he explains. “It was more seeing how they conducted themselves in their gym sessions and their rehab process, their eating and sleeping.

"You realise in a long-term injury like that how much more important being self-driven is. The physios and gym guys do what they can to put you in the best possible position, but ultimately it's up to you to do the work and the extras. That was probably something I didn't appreciate before I had the injury and it's something both Lukey and Will had an impact on in that respect.

"I found it really, really difficult to be honest. I love playing rugby, it's probably the one thing outside of my family and friends that I enjoy most in the world and not being able to do that was really frustrating.”

All the more so, he admits, for having to watch the quality of some of the rugby Ulster served up in his absence as Ethan McIlroy and Robert Baloucoune made hay down the wings.

"It looked like Ethan and Cat were having the time of their lives out there, which is obviously brilliant but really frustrating when you're sitting on the sidelines having to watch it,” he remembers.

“It was a really frustrating time for me, it was hard to watch other lads pushing on and enjoying themselves. Now, obviously you want that, you don't want the lads to be losing every week when you're not playing, but equally you do miss it.”

With a player of such pedigree making his return, expectations among the fanbase were understandably sky-high and Stockdale admits he couldn’t fully insulate himself from the hype but, with Andy Farrell sure to be watching this evening, he is expecting no quick-fix when it comes to regaining his Irish place ahead of the Autumn Internationals in five weeks.

“It's funny, yeah, I've felt a bit of that expectation from people outside me,” he says. "To be honest, the way that I viewed it in my head — and this isn't a technique, it's just how I see it — I've been out for a full year. I'm bottom of the pecking order.

"Other lads have rightly kicked on ahead and have been playing brilliant rugby. Those guys have all pushed on and I haven't been able to touch a rugby ball other than in the gym. Those guys have all pushed on and I've been left behind.

"Now I view it as me playing catch-up to get back into contention rather than me thinking I'm back and I start. That's not how I see it.”

Against a host of Irish internationals tonight, of course, another good showing would hardly hurt.