Five takeaways from a weekend of positives for Ulster

United Rugby Championship

After a two-week absence, Ulster returned to action with a 32-23 win over the Bulls in Ravenhill, the side’s third victory in a row and fifth in their last six.

The win, after trailing by eight at half-time, was the product of a Tom Stewart hat-trick. Not for the first time this season, Ulster’s opposition couldn’t live with their maul.

Just a week before Dan McFarland’s men play Leinster in the Champions Cup last-16, it was a significant victory for the northern province both in terms of the table and building for the weeks ahead.

1. Home comforts

Having not played in Ravenhill since the end of January, Ulster’s return to BT6 brought a victory that ensures at least one play-off game will be played at the ground this season.

With Munster’s home loss to Glasgow earlier in the day, Ulster knew that a bonus-point victory would be enough to secure their top four spot with two rounds of the league remaining.

Top two has always been the target, something that seems considerably less likely after the Stormers sealed an invaluable two points from their draw with Leinster on Friday, but considering where Ulster were in early January after three league losses from four, booking a home quarter-final is a box ticked.

2. Bobby’s back

Out of action since the January loss to Treviso, Robert Baloucoune was taking the field for the first time in almost three months after a hamstring injury. The 24-year-old Irish international, who missed the opportunity to stake a claim for involvement in Ireland’s Grand Slam campaign thanks to the injury, wasted little time in getting back into the swing of things.

There were just two-and-a-half minutes on the clock when he got over for his try, finishing well in the corner after sharp play from his back-three colleague Mike Lowry.

After his somewhat odd inclusion on the Emerging Ireland tour, it was just his fifth outing of the season in the white jersey and a third try.

There were definitely areas for improvement in his game, specifically around the kick-chase, but the Enniskillen man possesses a rare finisher’s instinct and his return for the stretch run could be key for Ulster.

3. Slow start

While it seems odd to describe a performance in which they scored a try after some 210 seconds as slow to ignite, the side were second best over the first-half, in keeping with something of a trend.

Ulster have looked far from their best coming off breaks this season. While they hammered Zebre after the November internationals, they were lacklustre in the performance with forwards coach Roddy Grant describing some of their play as terrible.

After the first two-week break for the Six Nations, admittedly against a Glasgow side who have been in fine form, they were blunt in defeat in Scotstoun and in this one trailed by eight at the break with the score a fair reflection of the game.

To their credit, though, they were vastly improved in the second-half and, in the end, were good value for the win.

4. Card controversy

When Ulster’s results slumped either side of Christmas, holding onto leads became a real issue and against Munster, Benetton and La Rochelle in consecutive weeks, they suffered a late sucker-punch. Things were tense once again on Saturday night with Ulster leading by six but the Bulls having a penalty that they seemed set to knock deep into the home side’s half.

That was until a TMO check for Bismark du Plessis’ clear-out on Billy Burns led to a reversal of the penalty and a yellow card for the vastly experienced former Springbok hooker.

At that point, the Bulls’ race was essentially run with Jake White appearing to imply that Burns had milked the crucial penalty.

“Obviously it’s something we have to look at going forward, because what we don’t want is that every time a player gets cleaned-out, he lies down and makes the TMO look and review things,” said the Bulls coach.

5. Decisions, decisions, decisions

Ulster’s improved second-half performance was aided by the bench and, with the Irish players back for next week too, Dan McFarland will have to make some tough selection calls ahead of the Leinster game.

Harry Sheridan’s performance as a sub will certainly offer some food for thought and, in the absence of Iain Henderson, the second-row picture feels murky.

There hasn’t been a particularly settled back-row all season long, while the Nathan Doak or John Cooney debate goes on.

Indeed, hat-trick hero Tom Stewart could yet find himself benched with Rob Herring available again after Ireland duty.

Who’d be a head coach?