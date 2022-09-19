Five things we learned from Ulster's opening weekend victory: Patience a key factor for Dan McFarland in win over Connacht

Ulster praised by coach for showing composure and grit to get job done

Ulster’s Alan O’Connor carries with Eric O’Sullivan against Connacht

Jonathan Bradley

Ulster began their 2022-23 United Rugby Championship season in dominant fashion, running out 36-10 winners on a night they bagged five scores and had their try-bonus secured not long after the hour mark. While without the majority of their international contingent owing to a later start to pre-season following the summer New Zealand tour, this was an impressive show of depth from the northern province, for whom a number of players hit the ground running in the new campaign.