Five things we learned from Ulster's opening weekend victory: Patience a key factor for Dan McFarland in win over Connacht

Ulster praised by coach for showing composure and grit to get job done

Ulster began their 2022-23 United Rugby Championship season in dominant fashion, running out 36-10 winners on a night they bagged five scores and had their try-bonus secured not long after the hour mark. While without the majority of their international contingent owing to a later start to pre-season following the summer New Zealand tour, this was an impressive show of depth from the northern province, for whom a number of players hit the ground running in the new campaign.