For all the progress they’ve made, Ulster’s shock Quarter-Final exit is a significant setback

Forget about a stone in the sandal, Ulster go into their summer break with a boulder beneath their beach towel.

Indeed, "summer" is something of a misnomer. In this World Cup year, with the resulting calendar shift, the 5th of May is the earliest date the curtain has been brought down on the province's season since all the way back in 2005.

Not in action again until October, for those not involved with Ireland in the coming months there will be plenty of time to stew over this most jarring of endings.

In more recent knock-out games, Ulster have been beaten by the better team or, occasionally, by circumstance.

Here, inarguably, they beat themselves.

That is to take nothing away from Connacht who made light of their standing as ten-point underdogs to win by virtue of five Jack Carty penalties. If there was a fault to be found with their performance it was that they were not two or even three scores ahead by the time their opponents belatedly got any purchase in the contest.

But what of Ulster? Having battled their way into second place in the standings – and so much of this season felt like a battle – their efforts would mean little come the knock-out stages as they became the first home side to lose a Quarter-Final in the admittedly brief history of this format.

You cannot expect to win any game, let alone a knock-out contest, when giving away 18 penalties or so decisively losing a battleground as key as the breakdown.

But the micro that contributed to what must go down as the side's most shocking ever knock-out defeat will concern fans less than the macro that impacted upon the season as a whole.

As Dylan Tierney-Martin's turnover five metres from his own line ended another URC season in abrupt fashion, one could sense the Ravenhill crowd was less angry or distraught than they were stunned.

Drifting out through the stadium gates at the end of a 17th straight season without silverware, few will simply chalk this last-eight defeat up to not being good enough on the night.

While to finish second in the table, given both their mid-season slump and a fixture list that saw them play eight of the other ten teams in the top-11 away from home, should not be dismissed out of hand, how the season concluded will colour all that went before.

The idea that the visitors simply wanted it more can be disabused by the obvious pain in Alan O'Connor's voice as he spoke afterwards, or the distance in Craig Gilroy's gaze as his time as an Ulster player came to an end, but there can be little doubt that something seemed amiss beyond the mere technical detail.

The theory that the horrid run through December and January left confidence brittle even after results improved was rejected last night, but through that winter of discontent and once again when it mattered most against Connacht, this was a team operating below the sum of its parts.

It would be one-eyed to ignore the impact of injuries on individuals who only this time last year were tearing Munster apart at the same stage of the competition and pressing for Ireland involvement, but it is the lack of just those type of showings this season that, in spite of a nine-point improvement in the standings, will spark talk of regression.

In the simplest of terms, so too, of course, will exiting the competition one round earlier than a year ago… and on their own patch to boot.

Dan McFarland is both canny enough and possessing sufficient experience in the game to know that when a dip is sensed across the board, the most pertinent questions are asked of the coach and his staff.

Those recent rumbles of discontent will be tremors after this result regardless of their validity but, no doubt to the chagrin of those on social media already calling for heads to roll, change at the top would qualify as a seismic shock.

Few on the outside will view making the knock-out stages of both competitions, all with a side that contains perhaps two international starters, one who is 36-years-old and another who played just seven games, as a sackable offence.

Furthermore, even if you disagree with that sentiment, at a time when a bona fide superstar with pay packet to match will be added to the wage bill this summer, when central contracts have been reduced, when a new playing surface will need to be paid for and when one glamour home fixture was lost in the La Rochelle debacle and another thanks to last night's defeat, it doesn't take an accountant to appreciate that paying off the two years remaining on multiple coaching contracts would qualify as fiscal leap.

That said, McFarland is in uncharted territory for an Ulster boss, a victim of both his early successes and singular longevity.

Four years of steady progress that raised expectations have been followed by a bump in the road. The car just about kept four wheels on the ground during that six losses from seven stretch but will now be accused of running out of gas.

No prior Ulster supremo has ever kept their job long enough to face claims of going stale.

But McFarland is a good coach and good coaches show an ability to adapt along with the needs of their squad and their job, appreciating that what worked in past campaigns to ensure everyone was pulling in the same direction may not necessarily be the required tonic now.

This season has posed more questions than any time since the dark days of 2018. Next season must now provide the answers.