Former Irish prop Declan Fitzpatrick to sue Ulster Rugby and IRFU over alleged concussion injuries

Ex-Ravenhill hero joins David Corkery and Ben Marshall in initiating proceedings at Dublin’s High Court

Fitzpatrick, who played seven times for Ireland, is also bringing a case against the IRFU and World Rugby.

The 39-year-old retired from rugby in 2015 having suffered six concussions during his career, four of those coming in his final three seasons.

Proceedings were initiated by Fitzpatrick, fellow ex-international David Corkery, and Ben Marshall in the High Court in Dublin yesterday in what are believed to be the first of a raft of cases related to alleged concussion.

Corkery's case is against the IRFU, Munster Rugby and World Rugby with Marshall suing Leinster Rugby, Connacht Rugby, the IRFU and World Rugby.

All three are being represented by Maguire McClafferty, a Dublin law firm which announced last year it was preparing a number of rugby concussion cases.

Last July, proceedings were issued by Rylands Law UK on behalf of a group of professional and semi-professional players, including former Wales captain Ryan Jones, England’s World Cup winner hooker Steve Thompson and former All Blacks Carl Hayman, against World Rugby, the Rugby Football Union and the Welsh Rugby Union.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph in November 2016, Fitzpatrick outlined the issues he had with concussions during his career.

"I'm still on the road to recovery. I still battle with migraines on a weekly basis and getting myself back to full health is an ongoing process day by day," he said at the time.

"It's one of those injuries that only you know how you're feeling. I'd had the knocks over the years and at the time you treat them on a one at a time basis. It's difficult because there's always that pressure of how you're feeling. The tests are designed to help you through that and find out what's going on but a lot of it is subjective.

"Sometimes you feel the symptoms, sometimes you don't. It's very difficult.

"They always seemed to come at times when I would have had big opportunities with Ulster or with Ireland. Mentally that was really tough and it impacts away from the game too.

"It's a real tough injury. You have to give it the time it deserves and you can be so keen to get going that you knock yourself back a bit."

In those comments six years ago, Fitzpatrick outlined his worries about the future of the game.

"There's a lot of players now who are coming out of school the same size I was after 10 years in the gym," he said. "That means the impacts are bigger. The way defence is coached now, there's an onus on chop tackling which is putting your head in a dangerous position.

"It gets recognised more and it's assessed more rigorously. There's fewer people now who are hiding their symptoms but there's no doubt in my mind that the impacts are bigger.

"There's a long way to go still. It's a complex issue and those strides have to continue. Is it something that, even now, people are taking seriously enough?

"Personally, I don't know."

In response the legal proceedings, the IRFU issued a statement, saying: "People in rugby have been moved by the personal accounts of former players as reported in the media. Player welfare is of paramount importance to the IRFU and we are constantly reviewing safety protocols for all players.

"Our approach, based on scientific evidence, involves a commitment to ongoing education, monitoring and application of safety protocols across the game, including proactively managing elite player game time with a focus on injury prevention and oversight.

"As this is a legal matter it would be inappropriate to comment on these cases directly, which will now be handled by our insurers."

Ulster Rugby has been contacted for comment.