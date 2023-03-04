Former RBAI star Jude Postlethwaite set to make Ulster debut against Cardiff

Jude Postlethwaite has worked his way up the ranks at Ulster — © ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Centre Jude Postlethwaite is set for an Ulster debut against Cardiff this evening.

The northern province travel to the Arms Park for what is a third consecutive away game before a two-week break to allow for the conclusion of the Six Nations.

And with usual starting 12 Stuart McCloskey still with the Irish set up ahead of that key fortnight, head coach Dan McFarland has included 20-year-old Postlethwaite among his replacements.

The second homegrown talent to earn a first run for the side this calendar year, following on from Harry Sheridan who made his own bow in January, the former Irish under-20s international, who is presently on a one-year development deal that will be upgraded to a senior contract next season, is another who has come through RBAI to make it into the Ulster senior set-up.

Indeed five of 23 wore the yellow and black during the tenure of current Ulster assistant coach Dan Soper at the school with Mike Lowry, James Hume and Dave McCann all starting while Callum Reid joins Postlethwaite on the bench.

Marcus Rea returns for Ulster against Cardiff — © ©INPHO/Ben Brady

All three releases from Irish camp will start the game. Jacob Stockdale starts in the back-three with Lowry and Ben Moxham.

Rob Herring captains the side from hooker, packing down in between Rory Sutherland and Jeff Toomaga-Allen in what is an all international front-row.

The last of those returned by Andy Farrell, Kieran Treadwell, starts alongside the fit-again Sam Carter in the second-row.

In the back-row there is a first outing since December for flanker Marcus Rea with McCann and Nick Timoney also starting in the absence of Duane Vermeulen and Jordi Murphy from last week’s side that beat the Sharks in Durban.

Billy Burns and Nathan Doak, who both missed that trip and stayed in Belfast while their team-mates headed to South Africa, team up once again at half-back, meaning last week’s Player of the Match John Cooney has to content himself with a place among the replacements.

In midfield James Hume, another who remained home last week, teams up with Stewart Moore whose opportunistic score was so key in securing victory in Kings Park.

The northern province go into the game in third in the standings and sit five points behind the Stormers in second, although that total could well have grown come kick-off with the Cape Town side in action earlier in the day.