Former Ulster flanker Pedrie Wannenburg dies in US car crash aged 41

Former Ulster and Springboks back row Pedrie Wannenburg has been killed after his car was struck by another vehicle involved in a high-speed police chase.

The 41-year-old South African, who died after the multi-vehicle car accident in Houston, Texas on Friday evening, was a coach with Major League Rugby side Austin Elite.

He was driving with his family at the time of the crash. His wife Evette and daughter Isabelle were not seriously hurt, but their eight-year-old son Francois is reportedly in a critical condition in hospital.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a deputy had attempted to pull over a 16-year-old suspect, only for the car to speed away and lead to a chase. The suspect eventually crashed into the back of the rugby star’s car. The teen has now been charged with felony murder.

Pedrie Wannenburg with his wife Evette, daughter Isabelle and son Francois.

The player represented Ulster 54 times from 2010 to 2012 and was part of the team that reached the final of the Heineken Cup in 2012.

Stephen Ferris, who played alongside Wannenburg at Ulster, said: “Extremely sad news to wake up to this morning.

“Pedrie was a legend of the game and one of the nicest guys you could ever meet. Thoughts are with his wife Evette and his young kids.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Former Golden Lions coach Eugene Eloff wrote on Facebook: “I am shattered.. have no words. Just heard that my friend Pedrie Wannenburg passed away in a car accident. His family was in the car with him.

“Devastating news RIP wonderful man.

“You will be missed so much. My heart goes out to Evett and the kids. Keeping you in my heart and prayers.”

Prior to playing for Ulster, Wannenburg won three Super Rugby titles and five Currie Cups with the Bulls from 2001 to 2010, while also winning 20 caps for the Springboks, before moving to Belfast where he became a fan favourite.

After leaving Ulster in 2012, the Nelspruit native spent four years in France with Castres and Oyonnax, before moving to the US where he transitioned into coaching with Austin in 2019.

A Bulls statement read: “We are devastated at the passing of Vodacom Bulls legend Pedrie Wannenburg. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Wannenburg family.”