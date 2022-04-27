Former Ulster flanker Stephen Ferris is concerned there is a lack of vision in province’s back row selection

Stephen Ferris says Ulster should not overdo training this week before they face Edinburgh on Saturday

Nick Timoney is a certain starter for Ulster but is his best position a flanker or No 8?

Two rounds to go and Ulster need to be in a better place both in the table and, by extension, at their workplace.

Beat Edinburgh on Saturday and some of the immediate heat may begin to abate as we break before the final round of matches beginning on May 20.

But with Ulster having slipped from second to fifth, there is more than just a whiff of concern in the air as they prepare to visit the Scottish capital, with winning an essential takeaway from this penultimate outing prior to the knockout stages.

Ignoring the outside noise is presumably a prerequisite as the squad hunkers down to plot a means of avoiding a fourth straight league reverse which, should it happen, would also translate into a head-wrecking fifth defeat in six matches.

The pressure is now very much on and the chances of failure will certainly increase if Ulster trot out in Scotland having not shaken off last Friday’s downbeat effort.

As far as former Ulster great Stephen Ferris is concerned, the best approach this week might simply be to avoid overdoing it on the training ground.

“If training at the start of the week is downbeat, sometimes less is more. You don't have to go out to train the house down,” said the flanker, who starred for Ulster, Ireland and the British and Irish Lions.

Ferris is slightly concerned at Ulster’s depth chart in this area with so little having been seen recently of players other than Nick Timoney, Duane Vermeulen and Marcus Rea.

Indeed, since the start of January – 13 games ago – Rea has missed out on involvement in just one match, while for Timoney and Vermeulen it has been two each, and both these players have put in frequent full shifts.

Jordi Murphy only returned last month from long-term injury and Greg Jones picked up an issue in South Africa, but there has been little recent vision of Sean Reidy, Matty Rea and David McCann.