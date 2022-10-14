Former Ulster star Nick Williams thanks medics for saving his life after suffering cardiac episode

Former Ulster number eight Nick Williams has penned a thank you message for the medics that saved his life following a cardiac episode at the age of 38.

The New Zealander went through the ordeal a couple of weeks ago in Cardiff, where he now lives after retiring in August 2020, and has been recovering in hospital.

"Talofa lava everyone. I'm extremely grateful to the big man upstairs for getting myself and my family through a tough few weeks,” Williams wrote on social media.

"I can't thank you all enough for the love, thoughts and prayers. I haven't been able to get back to you all but please know that I'm truly thankful from the bottom of my heart.

"To my superhero Jase, the Welsh Air Ambulance and the entire staff at the NHS my sincerest thanks and love to you all. Diolch yn fawr iawn.

"Finally to my brothers, my sisters, mum and of course my beautiful wife Gemma and our three girls, your strength and love is my drive to get stronger day by day. From now it's all about rest and recovery. Health is wealth."

Williams played for Ulster for four seasons and was named the PRO14 Player of the Year in 2013, establishing himself as a fan favourite at Ravenhill for his strong ball carrying.

The Auckland-born back rower, who descends from Samoa, also had spells with Auckland, the Blues, Munster, Aironi and the Cardiff Blues during his 16-year career before retiring and moving into punditry with BBC Wales.