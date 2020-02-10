Four Ulster players released from Ireland camp for PRO14 tie at Ospreys

Stuart McCloskey will be back in Ulster action this weekend

Ulster will this week welcome back four Ireland stars in time for the upcoming PRO14 trip to Ospreys.

The province return to action on Saturday (kick-off 5.15pm) and will have Billy Burns, Stuart McCloskey, Jack McGrath and Tom O’Toole all available for selection.

With Ireland's facing a week off Six Nations duty, all four players will hope for game-time that has so far escaped them in the opening two games of this season's Championship.

As Ireland announced the group of players being sent back to their provinces, there was no mention, however, for Will Addison.

The Ulster back has also sat out the first two Six Nations fixtures, Ireland coach Andy Farrell eventually admitting that injury was keeping the 27-year-old out of contention.

Addison sustained a calf problem in action for Ulster in Clermont last month and was later seen on crutches. He went on to play, and impress, at home to Bath a week later but has not featured since.

Unsurprisingly, Jacob Stockdale, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring and John Cooney has all been held by Ireland and will sit out this weekend's PRO14 tie.

The other players released to their provinces are Ultan Dillane, David Heffernan (Connacht), Max Deegan, Dave Kearney, Ronan Kelleher, Luke McGrath, Will Connors (Leinster) as well as Munster duo Chris Farrell and Jack O’Donoghue.