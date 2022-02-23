Frank Bradshaw Ryan ready to be part of ‘big things’ at Ulster Rugby as signing confirmed

New Ulster signing Frank Bradshaw Ryan says he is arriving in Belfast to achieve “big things” with the province.

The 26-year-old lock, as reported by the Belfast Telegraph earlier this week, will join Ulster this summer, penning a one-year deal.

Once in the Munster sub-Academy, the 26-year-old moved to France after failing to crack into the set up at Thomond Park.

Joining Nevers in time for the 2017/18 season, he was part of the club’s squad that played in the French second tier for a first ever time and has gone on to make 95 appearances for the side with 68 of those coming from the start.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have signed for Ulster,” he said. “It is a top club, based in a fantastic city. I love watching Ulster play at the moment, and they are playing a great brand of rugby – and it’s a style of rugby that I really enjoy playing.

“I can see with some of Ulster’s recent signings, together with the top young players coming through, that they are intent on achieving big things. After spending six seasons in France, I can’t wait to get over and get started as, with the set-up and coaches that Ulster have, I feel it’s a great place for me to keep learning and improving as a player.”

A former Irish Under-19 international who stands at 2.05m tall and weighs 119kg, he certainly has the frame to make an impact in the engine room even if those seemingly set to be ahead of him in the pecking order are considerably more established.

The northern province have felt the pinch at various times in the second-row this season, especially with star man Iain Henderson having pulled on the white jersey just twice so far in the campaign.

Ulster currently have both club captain Henderson and Kieran Treadwell with the Irish set-up for the Six Nations. With the national side set to tour New Zealand for three Tests this summer, if both were to be involved again it would mean a delayed start to provincial action next season too.

While experienced former Wallaby Sam Carter and stalwart Alan O’Connor are both still on the books next year, and promising 22-year-old Cormac Izuchukwu made his return after 10 months out injured last weekend, Bradshaw Ryan will provide another option.

“Frank has worked hard in France over the last number of years to develop his game and will offer us something different at lock,” said Head Coach Dan McFarland. “We look forward to welcoming him this summer and seeing what he can deliver both on and off the field for Ulster.”

Dave O’Connor, fellow lock Alan’s younger brother, has already been loaned out to Championship side Ealing Trailfinders in what is the last year of his deal, while former Leinster and Connacht man Mick Kearney arrived earlier this season on a short-term deal to cover injuries.

Harry Sheridan, who projects more as a flanker moving forward, is the only player with second-row experience in the club’s Academy, although Malone’s Adam McNamee has turned out for Irish Under-20s this season.