Frank Bradshaw Ryan: Ulster Rugby set to sign Irish player returning from six years in France

Dan McFarland is set to bolster Ulster’s second-row options next season with the expected addition of former Ireland under-age lock Frank Bradshaw Ryan.

The 26-year-old from Limerick was once in the Munster sub-Academy but moved to France after failing to crack into the set up at Thomond Park.

Joining Nevers in time for the 2017/18 season, he was part of the club’s squad that played in the French second tier for a first ever time and has gone on to make 95 appearances for the side with 68 of those coming from the start.

Nevers are presently sitting fifth in France’s second tier and, although there is a sizeable gap between the league’s top three and the rest, are on course for a place in the end-of-season play-offs.

A former Irish Under-19 international who stands at 2.05m tall and weighs 119kg, he certainly has the frame to make an impact in the engine room even if those seemingly set to be ahead of him in the pecking order are considerably more established.

The northern province have felt the pinch at various times in the second-row this season, especially with star man Iain Henderson having pulled on the white jersey just twice so far in the campaign.

Ulster currently have both club captain Henderson and Kieran Treadwell with the Irish set-up for the Six Nations. With the national side set to tour New Zealand for three Tests this summer, if both were to be involved again it would mean a delayed start to provincial action next season too.

While experienced former Wallaby Sam Carter and stalwart Alan O’Connor are both still on the books next year, and promising 22-year-old Cormac Izuchukwu made his return after 10 months out injured last weekend, Bradshaw Ryan would provide another option.

Dave O’Connor, fellow lock Alan’s younger brother, has already been loaned out to Championship side Ealing Trailfinders in what is the last year of his deal, while former Leinster and Connacht man Mick Kearney arrived earlier this season on a short-term deal to cover injuries.

Harry Sheridan, who projects more as a flanker moving forward, is the only player with second-row experience in the club’s Academy, although Malone’s Adam McNamee has turned out for Irish Under-20s this season.